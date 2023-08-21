Why BINI, BGYO members auditioned for 'Tabing-Ilog' musical

For the members of P-pop groups BINI and BGYO, joining the auditions of 'Tabing Ilog The Musical' would boost their skills as an idol group. Screenshot.

MANILA — For members of P-pop groups BINI and BGYO, joining the auditions of "Tabing Ilog The Musical" would boost their skills as an idol group.

"Ibang experience at saka may mapupulot din po kami na (aral) na pwede naming i-apply sa performance dito sa pagte-theater," BGYO member Akira Morishita told ABS-CBN News in an interview during the callbacks on Sunday at the PETA Center.

For BINI member Jhoanna Robles, her audition experience taught her new lessons in acting, singing, and dancing.

"Nakakakaba po 'to lalo kasi sanay naman na kami mag-perform pero ito kasi ibang level siya, umaarte ka habang sumasayaw habang kumakanta at nangyayari siya sabay-sabay. 'Yun 'yung struggle namin kasi 'yung thing naman namin hindi ganoon eh kasi ito literal na acting," Robles said.

"Kailangan malakas boses mo kasi hindi parang nasa TV lang ito 'yung may manonood sa 'yo na doon (malayo) nakaupo kasi nasa stage kaya dapat talaga marunong kang mag-project ng boses," she added.

BINI member Aiah Arceta added that doing theater is different from shooting movies. "Iba 'yung acting 'pag theater versus movies. Ito dapat full 'yung expression mo kasi 'pag nasa stage by a distance kailangan kaunting exaggeration."

BGYO's JL Toreliza said this new experience boosted his confidence to be on stage.

"Hindi lang naman kami nagpe-perform na sumasayaw at kumakanta, sa kalagitnaan meron kaming spiels, doon kami nakikipag-interact sa fans, tao kaya malaking tulong din 'to na lalong ma-boost 'yung confidence namin sa pagsasalita namin sa harap, mas masasabi nang malinaw 'yung gusto naming sabihin," he said.

ABS-CBN and PETA kicked off the auditions for the musical adaptation of the iconic ABS-CBN ‘90s teen drama “Tabing Ilog” on Saturday at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City.

Along with seasoned theater performers, several rising Star Magic talents joined the casting call hoping to snag roles in the stage version of the iconic TV series top-billed by John Lloyd Cruz, Kaye Abad, Patrick Garcia, Paula Peralejo, Paolo Contis, Desiree del Valle, Baron Geisler, and Jodi Sta. Maria some two decades ago.

Among those who tried their luck were Sheena Belarmino, Raiven Umali, Angela Ken, Vivoree, Andi Abaya, Kobie Brown, Gello Marquez, and Drei Sugay.

