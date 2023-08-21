Did you know that Celeste Cortesi helped pick Thailand's next Miss Universe representative?

The Filipina-Italian beauty queen was one of the judges in the recently concluded Miss Universe Thailand 2023 coronation night.

In an Instagram post, Cortesi said she "couldn't be happier" to be part of the judging panel along with her "sister," Miss Universe Thailand 2021 Anchilee Scott-Kemmis.

"To the Miss Universe Thailand organization and the entire Thai pageant fans community, Khob Khun Kha," she added.

Scott-Kemmis, for her part, shared a video of her with Cortesi, telling their fans that their "favorite duo has arrived."

Former Miss Supranational Antonnia Porsild was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2023, besting 52 candidates.

She is set to join the Philippines' Michelle Dee, among others, in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador.