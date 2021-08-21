Photos from Pia Wurtzbach's Instagram account

Beauty queen and actress Pia Wurtzbach surprised her fans again with new looks in a photoshoot, this time sporting a pixie cut.

After posing with live snakes, Wurtzbach uploaded new sets of photos from her photoshoot with BJ Pascual, flaunting a variety of her look with short hair.

On Instagram, she used the photos to tease her new content on YouTube where she introduced “Pio Wurtzbach.”

In her recent vlog, the former Miss Universe winner talked about her stunning photos with the snakes and the pixie cut.

According to the beauty queen, it was just a fun shoot for her and her team, trying different looks she has not done before.

“I love trying different looks so I'm super game to try. Pagdating sa mga ganitong looks, I'm really confident when I do it with BJ because I know it will turn out good,” she said.

“Fun shoot lang to. We always do shoot like this every once in a while. My team gets together and we just get creative and then we do looks that we've never done before.”

Their first layouts featured two short wigs while donning an oversized man suit which appeared to have an androgynous style.

The result? Sexy and feminine photos but in menswear.

Wurtzbach also tried to copy Bettie Page, known as the Queen of Pinups, with red lips and defined eyes.

The Miss Universe 2015 highlighted the collaboration during the fun shoot, in which she allowed her team to contribute in the creative process.

“I don't try to control the whole shoot because I feel like shoots like this . . . Gusto ko rin maging creative ’yung makeup artists, stylists,” she quipped.

Wurtzbach also opened up about how nervous she was during the layout where she carried two snakes.

“My heart was beating so fast. So many things were going through my mind. Once na nandun na, hindi mo na maiisip ’yun e kasi gusto mo lang naman makuha ’yung shot. Kaya naman,” she said. “ ’Pag nakikita ko yung mukha niya at nagkakatitigan kami, du’n ako kinakabahan.”

Earlier this week, Wurtzbach and her boyfriend, Jeremy Jauncey, were featured in the latest fashion shoot of Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco.

She posed in sparkly gowns from Cinco's fall-winter collection, with the entrepreneur looking dashing in a suit.