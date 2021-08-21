The Mercato United Kitchen at Circuit Makati. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Mercato Centrale has opened its hybrid cloud kitchen at the Circuit Makati. Dubbed The Mercato United Kitchen, it brings a different kind Mercato experience into the new normal.

Before the COVID lockdowns, the physical Mercato Centrale food markets were a great place to hang out. The experience of hopping from one food merchant to another, and being able to sample different dishes and drinks all in one eating session, was a nice way to wind down a hectic week. However, because of COVID restrictions on dining, these gathering places had to close down.

A peek inside The Mercato United Kitchen. Jeeves de Veyra

The team behind Mercato Centrale found a way to successfully bring that experience to the current business environment. Their first attempt was to aggregate their vendors onto one website. While Mercato regulars got the same experience, it was not just the same. While the menus and food merchants were all in one virtual site, they were still operating from their actual physical kitchens. The more merchants that customers ordered from, the more delivery charges were added to their bill.

RJ Ledesma, Mercato Centrale’s co-founder and vice president for business development, saw this as an opportunity to further pivot the business.

“There was actually an opportunity over there. People want that same Mercato experience where they get food choices from different vendors, but then still get everything at one delivery charge. We were thinking the best way to do this would be to create a hybrid cloud kitchen,” explained Ledesma.

The new unified kitchen at the Ayala Circuit is composed of stalls similar to those found in the Mercato Centrale markets where the locators could prepare food. As these come from only one location, there is only one delivery charge, significantly making assembling a meal more affordable. There is even an al fresco dining area for use when restrictions have loosened up and guests can eat out again.

The Mercato United Kitchen at Circuit Makati. Jeeves de Veyra

For the merchants, Mercato encodes all of their menu items on the website and provides access to their payment system, a plus for merchants who can’t process credit card transactions. Mercato arranges delivery if the orders are done through the website, although orders can also go through other third-party providers.

The current food choices are a mix of new merchants and some familiar brands from Mercato. Some are even from outside Metro Manila.

ABOVE SEA LEVEL

Check out the deep-fried giant butterfly squid and squid sisig of this seafood specialist

CHEF ROCKY’S KITCHEN

Handout

Chef Rocky rocks the wok with his stir-fried Chinese specialties.

GOURMET KITCHEN BY GOURMET FARMS

This kitchen within the United Kitchen features healthy salads and wraps with organic greens from Gourmet Farms.

GREEN MEAT HUB

Going plant-based? You won’t miss meat much as Green Meat Hub reinterprets ribs, sisig, tapa, tocino, bagnet, and even steak with their plant-based proteins.

HARVEST CAFÉ AND BISTRO

Handout

Aside from coffee and espresso-based drinks, this Cabanatuan based coffee shop has whopping entrees like this 8-inch burger loaded with fries and mojos. Good for more than one!

IBARRA’S KITCHEN

Sharing portions of kare-kare and caldereta, bila-bilao of pasta and rotisserie chicken done different ways are on Ibarra Kitchen’s menu.

KAHATEA PH

It’s buy one, take one every day at Kahatea with their special Filipino flavors like Kaha Tea Halo-Halo, Iskrambol, Kundol, and Chocnut.

KHUTTZ DINER

Khuttz Diner fires up the grill with their ribs, steaks, pulled pork, and chicken dishes.

KURANOSUKE

Mercato veteran Kuranosuke comes to the united kitchen with their sushi, sashimi, ramen and gyoza.

PARES EXPRESS

Handout

With pares, silogs, bagnet, sinigang, and bulalo on their menu, Pares Express has got your Filipino comfort food cravings covered.

PIZZADIDI

Anyone can do the usual Hawaiian, pepperoni, and cheese pizzas. But Pizza Didi also does desserts with their Blueberry, Peach Mango and Strawberry pizzas.

TAKOICIHI

For a taste of Osaka street food, Takoichi preps takoyaki with their own variety of toppings.

TIPSY CREAM

If you’ve been to any of the Mercatos, you’ll recognize these guys serving their brand of spiked (and non-spiked) pins of ice cream.

WILD SMOKE BURGERS

Handout

Aside from the burgers and fries, Wild Smoke Burgers also has a jalapeno patty, burger steak, smoked brisket, and wagyu cubes in their menu.

ZUBUCHON

Looking for lechon? Popular Cebu-based lechonero Zubuchon serves up lechon boxes with their bestselling spicy, boneless lechon and lechon flakes.

Besides hot food, the virtual kitchen also has an online store where they have whole cheesecakes from the Cheesecake Factory, Capas Seafood Cracklings, and Bounty Sprouts Mushroom Crisps.

Ledesma invites entrepreneurs like home bakers, home baristas, and home cooks who have products of their own to get in touch with Mercato if they would be interested to sell in the kitchen’s store.

For Mercato United Kitchen’s complete menu and for orders, please visit their website, call (02)77190808, or check your favorite food delivery app.