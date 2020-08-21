Shopping shorts: Sustainable footwear, new Uniqlo items

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ANNIE & LORI RELEASES SUSTAINABLE FOOTWEAR LINE

Handout

Homegrown shoe brand Annie & Lori has released the Sako collection, which it described as its "most sustainable" footwear line to date.

"The past months have been a struggle for us but we want to keep marching on and to continue supporting Filipino artisans," Faith Mijares, head designer of Annie & Lori, said in a statement.

Crafted by Filipino artisans, the Sako collection reflects the rich cultural heritage and agricultural resources of the Philippines.

It features two variations of stylish loafers – one is a combination of white jute and red leather accent, and the other combines natural-colored jute with yellow-beige leather accent.

Also part of the collection is a Sako platform available in bone and white; and a Sako pump, available in white with an intricate design inspired by the Philippine flag.

More details are available on Annie & Lori's website and social media pages.

DONATE ROBINSONS REWARDS POINTS TO HELP PEOPLE IN NEED

Handout

One of the corporate social responsibility programs of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) has launched a donation drive to give customers a chance to donate their rewards points to help people in need.

Under RLove's new project, each Robinsons Rewards point to be donated is equivalent to P1, and will be used to buy Robinsons gift certificates.

The gift certificates will then be given to beneficiaries handpicked by RLC, particularly public transport groups, OFW returnees, and medical frontliners.

These can be used to buy groceries and medicine at Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Easymart, and Robinsons Selections.

The donation drive will run until September 15. Members of the Robinsons Rewards community can make their points donations through cashiers at Robinsons Supermarkets, or through the Robinsons Rewards mobile application.

Members get to decide how many points they are willing to donate.

ORDER SOLANE VIA FB CHATBOT

Handout

Solane now allows customers to order LPG via its Facebook Messenger chatbot, Sunny.

Customers can activate the chat service by visiting Solane's official Facebook page and sending a private message.

After providing the required details, they will be connected by Sunny to a live agent for the final processing of their orders.

In addition to assisting with LPG orders, Sunny can also help with inquiries and feedback. The chatbot is also ready to offer safety facts, free recipes, and more.

More details are available on Solane's website and Facebook page.

PLANTS AND PRODUCE FAIR AT ROBINSONS MALLS

Handout

Robinsons Malls has launched a plants and produce fair in cooperation with the Department of Agriculture and Bureau of Plant Industry.

Titled "Locally Sourced," the fair will be held at the upper ground atrium of Robinsons Magnolia from August 28 to 30, and from September 4 to 6.

For updates, visit the website and social media pages of Robinsons Malls.

Customers can expect a wide assortment of plants as well as fruits and vegetables, and even seafood, in a spacious and clean space.

SM STORE'S AUGUST DEALS

Handout

The SM Store is offering new deals for select clothing essentials, work-from-home outfits, and home-schooling attire this August.

Those who buy at SM Woman can enjoy a buy one, get one deal with payment on the higher-priced item, or a P200 discount when purchasing two items.

SM Men, on the other hand, has a buy two, get one deal for items of the same brand, as well as a buy three, get one offer.

Meanwhile, SM Youth is offering P200 off when buying two items, and a buy two, get one deal within the same brand.

More details are available on the social media pages of SM Store, SM Men, SM Woman, and SM Youth.

UNIQLO UNVEILS AIRISM COLLECTION

Handout

Uniqlo has revealed its lineup of AIRism items, including bed sheets and pillow covers, in the Philippines.

The AIRism range is known for diffusing moisture and releasing heat for maximum comfort and cooling.

While most of the items are already available in Uniqlo stores nationwide and on the brand's website, the home items will be released by late August.

More details can be found on Uniqlo's website and social media pages.

