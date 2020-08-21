Remastered documentary on Ninoy, Cory Aquino to be shown on iWant

MANILA -- The digitally remastered HD version of the documentary "The Last Journey of Ninoy" will be shown on iWant on Friday night, August 21, to mark the death anniversary of former senator Benigno Aquino Jr.

The film shows the struggle, pain, and defeat of Aquino and his wife, the late President Corazon "Cory" Aquino, as well as their love for the Filipinos and each other.

It will be available on iWant until August 31.

"[Iyong] Buong pelikula was told by two voices, si Ninoy at si Cory, no one else. And that's the voice of the film, 'yung silang dalawa lang ang nagkukwento... It was filmed in two different times of their lives," said Jun Reyes, who directed the documentary.

Reyes said "The Last Journey of Ninoy" was made in 2009, shown theatrically on a limited scale, and became part of school tours across the country over the years.

It highlights the fight that Ninoy did against the dictatorship of then President Ferdinand Marcos during martial law in the Philippines, and how his wife Cory described their struggles during those years.

Reyes spoke of the movie's timelessness as it seeks to inspire new leaders and news heroes.

"These are two selfless people that actually served the country. I mean [Ninoy] giving up his life, and [Cory] picking up, you know, where he left off. that's an amazing thing," he said.

"It was the interview na probably she knew as the last interview of her life," he said of Cory, who died of colon cancer in 2009. "When she was in the hospital, she kept on asking kung tapos na raw 'yung pelikula. Unfortunately, 'di ko napakita sa kanya."

Commending the documentary about his parents, former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III said the film is "timely" as it "may give us our own beacon to traverse these difficult times."

"In this documentary, you'll see the last days of a man no different from you and me. He had his hopes, dreams, fears, and anxiety like all of us who are now navigating similar foreboding waters," he said in a statement.

"May our own paths be enlightened by the examples of those who came before us," he added.