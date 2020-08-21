New report examines state of weaving in PH

Handout

MANILA -- The British Council in the Philippines recently held a virtual event to launch a report that examines the state of weaving in the country.

Titled "Crafting Futures," the study was done in partnership with the sustainability communications company Muni.

Kar Abola of Muni, one of the researchers, said they looked as weaving not just as an economic enterprise, but also as a cultural practice and a tool for empowerment.

She noted that many of the country's weavers have low educational attainment, making them prone to abuse and unable to participate in interventions and programs intended for them.

Other challenges include the lack of documentation as spreading the art of weaving remains largely oral in the Philippines, reduced interest in the art of weaving in favor of practicality, and "impossible" standards of production volume.

"What we noticed was weavers are losing interest because there are just so many other options in terms of jobs that are a lot more stable in terms of income, and also a lot less tedious... What's even more concerning is that they may be unconsciously passing this on to their children because all they want is a better life for their kids," Abola said during the virtual event streamed on Muni's Facebook page.

"We also see that a lot of weavers are women, and a lot of weavers are mothers," she added. "And their role as mothers takes clear precedence over their role as weavers... So all interventions must consider and respect both these roles."

Abola went on to share the report's recommendations not just for weavers but for everyone in the supply chain.

Among these are the development of weavers' entrepreneurial skills and tackling the negative perception of weaving as a profession by integrating it into degree and non-degree programs.

Policy-wise, the study suggested the proper documentation of the economic impact of weaving on a national scale, and for the Philippines to adopt UNESCO's Culture 2030 indicators to effectively measure the contributions of culture to development.

Abola said they also hope to expose the Philippines' cultural masters and designers to the creative industries of the United Kingdom and Europe "to encourage cultural exchange and learn from each other's best practices."

Read the full report here.