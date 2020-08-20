Karen Davila, Amy Perez, others congratulate Anthony Taberna, Gerry Baja on contract with DZRH

MANILA - Veteran broadcasters Anthony Taberna and Gerry Baja formally joined radio DZRH after signing a contract with the media outlet on Thursday, nearly a month after they left ABS-CBN.

Both Taberna and Baja announced their new contracts on Instagram. Their radio program "Dos Por Dos" that was on ABS-CBN's DZMM will be retained by DZRH.

Their former colleagues Karen Davila, "Tiyang" Amy Perez, and Bianca Gonzales congratulated the duo. Former senator JV Ejercito and GMA broadcaster Arnold Clavio also congratulated them.

Taberna and Baja left ABS-CBN in July, as the network announced lay-offs.

ABS-CBN earlier announced it will let go of some of its workers after the House committee on legislative franchises denied the media and entertainment company a new 25-year broadcast franchise.

The network said retrenching workers was the "only way to ensure the continued employment" of the rest of its employees. It didn't give a figure on how many would be laid off.