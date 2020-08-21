Heads up, K-pop fans: 'Happy Hallyu Day' is going online

Handout

MANILA -- The fourth edition of the annual "Happy Hallyu Day" event, which celebrates the Korean wave, is set to take place online amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Friday, the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) said it has teamed up with Philippine Kpop Convention Inc. (PCKI) to hold "Happy Hallyu Day 4" virtually from August 22 to 29.

It will be streamed live on PKCI's Facebook page.

KCC said the event is also in partnership with the Korean Foundation for International Culture Exchange, Hallyu Com-On, and the Korean government's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Audiences can expect K-pop performances, talks, games, prizes, and appearances of online and TV personalities in "Happy Hallyu Day 4," which will be hosted by Kyungmin Kim.

Among them are performers Venisse Siy, Mykee Li, De Guzman Brothers, Star Hunt Academy Trainees, content creator Kring Kim, and South Korean talents diva Dasuri Choi and Yohan King.

Also part of the lineup are former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates Kaori Oinuma and Fumiya Sankai, and the award-winning boy group SB19.