Gretchen Ho's bike drive for deserving workers grows from 50 to 500 bicycles

MANILA - TV host Gretchen Ho on Friday announced that her "Donate a Bike, Save a Job" campaign has grown, with the addition of over 400 more bicycles up for donation to deserving people.

“From 50 bikes, nag-increase na 'yung in-order ko na bikes to 500. Ganun kagaling si Lord. 'Yung 50 galing sa akin pero 'yung 450 galing sa ibang tao,” Ho said in an interview on ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

Ho said she will soon announce on her social media the people behind the campaign.

“Abangan n'yo na lang, may mga big names tayo,” she said.

Ho’s first beneficiary was 18-year old Kean Ramos from Muntinlupa who delivers his coffee jelly business on rollerblades. Ramos caught her attention after someone linked his story on Ho’s Twitter page.

Binigyan ni Gretchen Ho ng bike ang nag-viral na Grade 12 student na nagde-deliver ng kaniyang bentang coffee jelly gamit ang roller blades. Si Kean Ramos ang unang nakatanggap ng bisikleta mula sa #DonateABikeSaveAJob project ni Ho. https://t.co/vVXPdfZhZm | via @gretchenho pic.twitter.com/nfB7gtxFrt — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 20, 2020

“Nakita ko naka-rollerblades si Kean. Sabi ko, ano kaya kwento nito ni Kean. Natuwa ako. Sabi ko bibigyan ko, ito 'yung una kong bibigyan. Actually, separate pa 'yan, binili ko, additional bike. Baka gusto ni Lord siya ang una ko parang pampabuwenas, pampaswerte sa una kong drive,” she said.

Ho said she gave him the bike which would help him expand his business further.

She believes that A bicycle could help those who lost their jobs during the pandemic find other means to earn a living.

“45 percent ang unemployment natin, maraming walang trabaho. With the bicycle, marami silang pwedeng i-raket. Pwede silang mag-messenger, pwedeng mag-delivery… ang daming pwedeng gawin with the bike. Isa siyang magandang puhunan,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ho appealed for more help for the campaign. Those willing to donate can contact her through her social media accounts.

“Naniniwala ako na isa ito sa mga ways na pwede nating tulungan sustainable 'yung ating mga kapamilya and also safe pa siya,” she said.