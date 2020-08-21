Facebook group ‘Ayuda Pang Eskwela’ raises nearly P2 million for online learning

Photo from Ayuda Pang Eskwela

MANILA — In less than a month, a Facebook group has raised nearly P2 million in donations to aid students in need of gadgets for online learning this coming school year.

Ayuda Pang Eskwela founder Diane Reyes told ANC that as of August 19, they have raised P1.98 million, providing funding for 424 students for gadgets such as second hand laptops, tablets and even internet access as they are set to attend classes through distance learning amid the continuing COVID-19 threat.

The group started the initiative on August 1 and set certain guidelines for donors and recipients for transparency.

"We talk to individual donees, once we approve the posts we set targets with them and then the donors can just provide their support via GCash directly to the donees and once we close the target we let the donees update us through their post if they have already purchased the gadget," Reyes told ANC.

"There is an actual album on the page by batch [of recipients] that they have actually bought the item... It can encourage more donors to join us because they'll see that their money goes to the right person and to the right cause," she added.

Photo from Ayuda Pang Eskwela

Reyes said they have price caps set for each item that a student needs.

Second hand laptops — P8,000 to P10,000

Tablets — P3,000 to P1,000

Internet access — P1,000 to P4,000 (good for one semester)

As the start of the school year was moved to October 5, Reyes said they are expecting more students to join the group and are encouraging more donors to join the initiative.

"Currently, we have 7,000 members [in the Facebook group], majority of which are donees. If I look at the stats, we still have a thousand of posts to read and to fulfill as of today. That's why we're really asking help to get more donors into our platform," Reyes said.

"I see that this will grow even further given that the start of the school year is on October 5, so we'll do our best as private citizens for this group to help as many students as we can,” she added.

She added that they are also looking for other ways to get more donations.

"What we're trying to do to get more funds really is to do other activities like Ayuda from the Art, so private auction where the proceeds will be split between artists and students.”

Several students have turned to social media to ask for money so they could buy laptops and other gadgets needed for online learning, using the trending hashtag #PisoParaSaLaptop.