MANILA — Sen. Francis Escudero is chuckling at comments from internet users asserting the presence of a "new Chiz."

This comes in light of his increased visibility at numerous international fashion events, often accompanied by his wife, fashion icon Heart Evangelista.

Escudero, however, downplayed the significance of this, stating that his presence is solely in support of his wife.

“I am not part of fashion week. Ako lang yung alalay sa likod ng asawa ko tuwing may fashion week at libre at bakante ako,” he said in an interview on ANC’s “Headstart.”

“Ako yung tagalaba, tagaluto, tagalinis, tagatahi kapag may kailangan tahiin. Minsan lang uma-aura aura pero hindi palagi yun. Nakukumbinsi lang at napipilit,” he added.

Regarding his appearance in terms of self-presentation, Escudero clarified that his main aim is only to attain longevity.

“Tumatanda tayo and our objective should be longevity. Not really to look good but more be healthy and to preserve and have longevity. Longevity should be the objective,” he said.

Last May, Evangelista also took to social media to express her gratitude to her husband for his efforts to immerse himself in her world.

Evangelista and Escudero went on several trips abroad in recent months.

Last year, there were rumors that they supposedly broke up after Evangelista’s September pronouncement of being “in search of happiness,” as well as her move to drop Escudero’s surname from her social media pages.

The two, however, ended those rumors when they welcomed the New Year together.

Watch more News on iWantTFC