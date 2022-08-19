Youth culture brand Complex launching in PH

MANILA — Complex, the youth culture brand behind programs like “Hot Ones” and “Sneaker Shopping,” is launching in the Philippines in partnership with local multimedia brand Kroma Entertainment.

Complex — a part the Complex Network, which was recently acquired by BuzzFeed Inc. — has numerous content and programs spanning fashion, food, music, and pop culture.

The Philippine offerings of Complex will “unfold before the year ends,” according to Kroma Entertainment.



“We are very proud to collaborate with Complex in a partnership that will expand their unique voice, content and other movements to the Philippines through the KROMA ecosystem of platforms,” Ian Monsod, CEO of Kroma Entertainment, said.

“KROMA is all about elevating Filipino talent and content on the world stage and giving Filipino audiences new ways to access world-class entertainment. Working with a leading global youth brand like Complex, under media and entertainment giant BuzzFeed, is aligned with this goal,” he added.

Complex is the latest addition to KROMA Publishing, which is home to titles like Wonder.ph and FreebieMNL.

The local publisher’s partner communities and creators also include LunchboxerPH, PinoyGamer, and TNC PRO ML.