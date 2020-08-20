Pia Wurtzbach admits struggling with anxiety

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach admitted that she has been struggling with anxiety as she talked to her fellow beauty queens about the importance of taking care of one's mental health amid the pandemic.

The former Miss Universe made the statement on "Queentuhan," a pageant-themed web talk show that she co-hosts with Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti and Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental 2010 Carla Lizardo.

During the show, Wurtzbach was all praises for their guest, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, for her mental health advocacy.

Thanking Verzosa for her tips on maintaining good mental health during the quarantine, she began to open up about her own experience with anxiety.

"Again, hindi ito pambobola, pero I'm really a fan of your advocacy and what you are doing, Kylie," she told Verzosa, who is the founder of the online support group Mental Health Matters.

"I've mentioned it a few times pa lang sa podcast na ito, pero I live with anxiety every day," she admitted.

Not citing details, Wurtzbach went on to share that she has learned how to accept her anxiety as the pandemic continues.

"I haven't been very vocal about it, but siguro during this pandemic period, parang mas tinanggap ko na lang siya, and I kind of learned how to adapt to it," she said.

"It's (mental health) so important now and I'm sure a lot of people would be able to learn from you also," she told Verzosa. "So thank you for sharing this with us."

Verzosa, for her part, told Wurtzbach that she can relate to her struggles.

"Pia, I also go through my own form of anxiety and I realized that getting enough sleep helps us, especially with our mental health, di ba?" she said.

Watch Wurtzbach talk about her anxiety starting at the 1:00:38 mark in the video below: