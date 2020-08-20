How to take care of mental health amid pandemic, according to Kylie Verzosa

MANILA -- Kylie Verzosa recently made a guest appearance on the pageant-themed web talk show "Queentuhan," where she talked about her mental health advocacy.

The former Miss International is the founder of Mental Health Matters, an online support group that aims to provide a safe space for people who have depression, anxiety, and other mental illnesses.

According to Verzosa, they are now preparing to offer free online counseling sessions.

"Talking to a friend or talking to a parent, sometimes they don't get it. You really need to seek proper mental health counselors. So this is something that I'm super excited about," she said.

During the interview, Verzosa was also asked to share tips on how to take care of one's mental health amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of them:

STICK TO A ROUTINE

"Have a certain routine when you wake up and go to work. Have a place where you can work. Try not to work on your bed so much para makatulog ka nang maigi."

EAT HEALTHY AND EXERCISE

"Eat well and exercise, they benefit mental health so much. You'll feel so much better after a good workout. And try to get some sun."

"Exercise and take deep breaths, especially when you have an anxiety attack. Parang six deep breaths, inhale and exhale."

GET ENOUGH SLEEP

"I also go through my own form of anxiety and I realized that getting enough sleep helps us, especially with our mental health."

FOCUS ON YOURSELF

"Siguro something that resonates with me now is since we're always on social media, we tend to compare ourselves a lot... Try not to focus on the other girl because that gives them your power. Focus on what you want to do. Why don't you shift your focus on your dreams, your goals, and your vision for yourself, instead of putting your energy on the other person?"

"Do your best instead of aiming for perfection and be proud of how close you get to it."

RELEASE YOUR FEELINGS

"I love writing down everything I feel... [You can try] some form of art or creativity. If you want to paint, if you want to draw or take a photo, edit a photo, or write [then do it]. Ako, when I'm anxious, I write down what I'm feeling and doon ko nare-realize na, 'I'm feeling bad about this.'"

IDENTIFY YOUR TRIGGERS

"Try to find what your triggers are and stay away from them. When I had depression a few years back, social media was a big trigger of mine... So I try to set a certain time for social media."

SET EMOTIONAL BOUNDARIES

"Alam naman natin kung ano 'yung tama at mali para sa atin. Saying no is also a skill na we've learned throughout the years."