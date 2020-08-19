Food as medicine? Experts say eating right can help achieve optimal health

Handout

MANILA -- Just like sleep and exercise, food plays an important role in achieving optimal health, according to experts.

In a recent webinar organized by the Filipino plant-based brand Sekaya, internal medicine doctor Oyie Balburias noted that the body is "not just pieces of organs," but is functioning as a system.

He said many people are getting more prone to sickness because "the way we live right now is not aligned with how our body was designed," and this has a lot to do with their food choices.

"Food is medicine, food is energy, food is information to our genes," said Balburias, one of the pioneering doctors for functional medicine in the Philippines.

"We've been having an epidemic of chronic diseases, of chronic lifestyle-related diseases, because everyone is nutrient-deficient," he added.

Balburias encouraged the public to stop or reduce eating processed food and switch to whole, unprocessed options to reset their body.

"Being healthy means putting the right fuel in your body. Whole foods act as medicine that protect and heal, and give your immune system a break from toxins and additives found in processed food," he explained.

"Every meal you eat influences the way you feel, in one way or another," he went on. "So the more nutritious food you choose, the closer you are getting to optimum health."

For his part, internal medicine physician John La Puma mentioned culinary medicine as a way of helping prevent diseases.

The co-founder of health media brands ChefMD and Plant with a Doc described culinary medicine as combining "the art of cooking with the science of medicine" to create healthy meals that do not stick to a particular diet.

While culinary medicine won't tell people to skip meat or only eat plants, La Puma said it's hard to go wrong with gentle cooking, especially of vegetables.

"Cooking methods are actually vegetable-specific. But in general, gentle cooking methods preserve more nutrients," he told a participant at the webinar. "[Stick to] steaming, sauteing, and gentle heating."