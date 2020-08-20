Filipino promoted to soloist at Hong Kong Ballet

A Filipino has been promoted to soloist at Hong Kong Ballet (HKB), the performing arts company announced on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, HKB congratulated Garry Corpuz, a former dancer at Ballet Philippines, for his latest feat.

"Garry Corpuz has been promoted to soloist! Born in Philippines, he first danced with Ballet Philippines before joining Hong Kong Ballet as a Corps de Ballet member in 2017 and becoming Coryphée the following year," it said.

HKB went on to share Corpuz's notable roles with the ballet company, such as Von Rothbart in "Swan Lake," Rat King in "The Nutracker," Lankendem in "Le Corsaire," King of Hearts and Cheshire Cat in "ALICE (in wonderland)," Captain Hook in "Peter Pan," and Tom Buchanan in "The Great Gatsby."

"Congratulations, Garry!" the ballet company said.

Check out HKB's post about Corpuz below: