'Ang Huling El Bimbo' coming to TFC Online in September

A scene from the musical 'Ang Huling El Bimbo.' File photo

MANILA – Filipinos overseas will now have a chance to watch the well-loved musical “Ang Huling El Bimbo."

The production will be heading to TFC Online in September with an early bird rental promo of only US$4.99 (CAD 4.99, AUD 7.99, JPY 500, SGD 6, SAR 21, AED 21, EUR 4.95, and GBP 4.50). The show may be watched within 48 hours upon rental of the musical.

“Ang Huling El Bimbo” is based on the hits of iconic OPM band Eraserheads.

It is an original attempt in telling a tragic story that is relevant, insightful and at times provocative -- one that also serves as a tribute to the timelessness of the band's discography. The musical blends together elements of a musical and a rock concert.

Back in May, the show had a limited online run as part of ABS-CBN Foundation's Pantawid ng Pag-ibig initiative, which has been helping the families most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, aside from “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” TFC will also be bringing the Cinemalaya 2020 films to its subscribers.

As Cinemalaya shifted to digital this year, this made it possible for them to reach more audiences because of their partnership with TFC.

Through the All-Access Festival Pass, TFC Online subscribers may view more than 80 films from the main competition short films, exhibition indie-nation shorts, Gawad Alternatibo Para sa Pelikula at Video, and Retrospective Full-Length films categories, plus the virtual events and classes of Cinemalaya 2020 from August 17 to 31 (Manila Time).

The All-Access Festival Pass may be purchased for only US$5.99 (CAD 5.99, AUD 9, JPY 700, SGD 8.50, SAR 26, AED 23, EUR 5, and GBP 5).