Mobile version of Riot's Teamfight Tactics to be available in Asia

MANILA - Filipino fans of Teamfight Tactics will be able to play the mobile version of Riot Games' auto battler game as it becomes available for countries in the Asia-Pacific.

The game will also be available for Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

"Earlier this January, we regained publishing rights for League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics PC in the region. This marked the start of a brand new chapter for both games, and many players were calling for us to launch TFT Mobile as well. We’ve heard all of you, and are so excited to confirm that we will indeed launch TFT Mobile later this year," Alex Kraynov, Managing Director for Riot Games APAC said.

The expanded availability of TFT Mobile is part of Riot Games' push to promote and establish its games in Asia-Pacific, which boasts of a large gaming ang esports scene.

Teamfight Tactics will be available as a cross-platform title with PC users.

Those who want to join may pre-register through this website.