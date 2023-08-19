Book launch ng ‘Infieles’ ginanap sa Barcelona

BARCELONA - Binasa sa Ingles at sa Espanyol ang librong katha ni Quintin Pastrana na pinamagatang ‘Infieles’ sa katatapos na book launch sa Philippine Consulate sa Barcelona, Spain.

Sa 'Infieles,’ 12 kuwento ng buhay ng mga Pinoy ang tampok, kung saan mababasa ang pakibaka sa buhay, kasabay ng mga mahahalagang pangyayari sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas.

Kabilang sa mga kwento ang buhay ng OFW at ang mga karanasan nila sa paninirahan sa ibang bansa.

“The thesis of the book is the Filipino sometimes is his own worst enemy and is very much in search of making peace with himself or herself. And that's the Filipino identity. So, that's the story of the book. ‘Infieles’ is our relationship with our other self, which we have a hard time reconciling over time,” saad ni Quintin Pastrana, may-akda ng ‘Infieles’ at ‘Ambahan’.

Bukod sa ‘Infieles’, ipinakilala din ni Pastrana ang kanyang poetry book na pinamagatang ‘Ambahan, a love story’ na isinulat sa wikang Ingles, Tagalog at Ambahan.

“And what I brought to the table is actually the old art form. The Ambahan is the contribution of Philippine literature to the world. The Ambahan is the Filipino sonnet, the poetry form is contributed by a sub-tribe, an indigenous community all the way from Mindoro Island in the Philippines, the Mangyan tribe. There are nine tribes and one of them actually writes in its own script. They carve it in bamboo and it is in seven syllables and several lines. That is the Ambahan. It's been with us for centuries,” paliwanag ni Pastrana.

“And the beautiful thing about it, as you know Filipinos around the world, we and our friends, the Filipinos are a giving spirit. It's a very communal spirit. When you look at Ambahan poetry, that poetry is communal. There is no owner of that Ambahan,” dagdag pa ni Pastrana.

Ilan sa mga imbitado ay nagbahagi ng pagbasa sa mga piling tula sa Espanyol. Habang binasa naman ito ni Pastrana sa wikang Ingles. Ang estilo ng katha ng dalawang libro ay nakaugnay sa narrative style ng ‘Ambahan.’

“The first story of the second book, which is ‘Infieles’, is actually written in Ambahan form. So those books are joined by indigenous poetry verse, and I'm happy that my good friend Jordi is here to read that story,” sabi ni Pastrana.

Ito ang pangalawang book launch na ginanap sa Philippine Consulate General sa Barcelona. Pero bakit nga ba sa Barcelona piniling ilunsad ni Pastrana ang kanyang mga bagong libro?

“Barcelona represents a full circle for us because a lot of the earlier writers, you know, the propaganda movement, the Indios Bravos, Ilustrados, they all, you know, they all spent, made Barcelona their home,” paliwanag ni Pastrana.

“Based on the responses of the people who attended the book launch, not only the Filipinos but also the locals, it seems like it's really very successful,” sabi ni Consul General Ma. Theresa Lazaro, PCG Barcelona.

“This book is very good because it makes the Filipino culture and the Spanish culture closer, it begins together and the writer has made excellent work in making these two cultures, which are really so close, making closer,” sabi ni Jordi Verdaguer, Spanish lawyer at writer.

“Napakalalim ng mga talata, napakataas ng antas, ibig sabihin, ang kanyang mga talata, napakahusay ng istruktura, tunay na pinag-isipan at napakaganda. Lahat nagsasalarawan tungkol sa pag-ibig, sa lipunan at mga relasyon ng mga tao ay napakaganda. Talagang mahusay na isinulat,” (Isinalin sa Filipino mula sa Espanyol) sabi ni Josep Torrents, Spanish author.

Binuksan din ang forum para sagutin ang ilang katanungan mula sa mga dumalo, gayundin ang pagpirma ng dedicatory message sa mga libro. Bukod sa paglulunsad ng kanyang mga katha, nag-donate din si Pastrana ng mga libro kaugnay ng Pilipinas, para sa silid-aklatang Filipiniana ng Konsulado.

Ang mga libro ay donasyon mula sa library renewal partnership na pinangungunahan mismo ni Pastrana mula sa sa Ateneo de Manila University Press at Adarna House.

