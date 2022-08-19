Maggie Wilson said the past weeks have been "extremely exhausting" as she continues her legal battle against her estranged husband, Victor Consunji.

In an Instagram Stories post on Thursday, the former beauty queen said "further legal cases" have been filed against her.

"It's been an extremely exhausting six weeks on my emotional and mental well-being as further legal cases have been filed against me over the weekend," she said.

While she did not give further details about the new cases filed against her, Wilson stressed that these "again have no grounds."

She also promised to continue to fight "with everything I've got."

"I am fighting and will continue to do so with everything I've got for myself and, more importantly, Filipino women and children," she stressed.

Consunji earlier filed adultery charges against Wilson and her Thai-British business partner, Tim Connor.

The real estate scion also attempted to padlock the former beauty queen's rented home in Taguig, but the latter was able to secure a 72-hour temporary restraining order.

Connor recently called for a ceasefire to make way for "diplomatic and pragmatic dialogue" between them and Consunji's camp.

He also denied the adultery allegations, calling them "utter rubbish accusations out of anger that hold no water."

It was in September last year when Wilson announced her split with Consunji, her husband of 11 years. They have a 10-year-old son.

