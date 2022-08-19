MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

METRO STORES' BACK-TO-SCHOOL SALE

Metro Stores is holding a Back-to-School Sale from August 19 to October 2.

Customers can choose from a wide assortment of school essentials with up to 50% discount on August 19 to 21 for Metro Department Store, and August 21 to October 2 for Metro Supermarket in-store and online.

They can also get a chance to be one of the 20 winners of P50,000-worth tuition assistance and 10 winners of Acer laptops with the Back-to-School E-Raffle from August 22 to October 2. An e-raffle ticket requires a minimum P1,000 single-receipt purchase inclusive of any participating products from the Metro Supermarket or Metro Department Store.

MRC cardholders can get a free P200 worth of gift certificate for purchases worth P2,000 and up on August 19 to 21 and August 26 to 28.

MPL-PH SEASON 10 WEEK 2

Handout

Catch the second weekend of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL-PH) season 10 at the ICITE Building in Eastwood, Quezon City from August 19 to 21.

Tickets are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Audience members are asked to be in the venue at least one hour before the match, and to bring their vaccination card/certificate and negative antigen result.

They can also purchase an antigen test kit on-site for P150.

More details are available at MPL-PH's website and social media pages.

PAWCHELLA BENEFIT CONCERT

Pawssion Project is holding a benefit concert on August 20 at Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig to raise funds for and awareness of stray animals in the country.

Pawchella, which is free to the public, will be held at 5th Avenue in BGC from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees who will pledge a month's worth of food, shelter, and medicines for furbabies in need for P1,500 will be given access to the VIP area and a bottled coffee flask from Stay Up Espresso Bar.

Sud, Orange and Lemons, and Bini, among others, have agreed to perform for free in support of the cause.

SUPER SUMMER SALE BY ALABANG TOWN CENTER

Alabang Town Center (ATC) is holding a Super Summer Sale, with discounts of up to 70% in over 100 stores and up to P100,000 worth of daily prizes.

From August 19 to 21, a human claw machine will be at the Activity Center. Those who want to play need to present single or accumulated receipts worth P5,000.

Apart from the sale, on August 28 and 29, the San Beda College of Alabang will be celebrating its 50th anniversary and homecoming at the Activity Center. Open to the public, everyone is invited to view their milestones exhibit and watch the live performances featuring San Beda’s very own Sandwich, Top Suzara and other homegrown talents.