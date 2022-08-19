Food shorts: National Siopao Day, mooncakes, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CHOWKING CELEBRATES NATIONAL SIOPAO DAY

Handout

Chowking is celebrating National Siopao Day with a buy 1, take 1 promo.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on August 22, customers can enjoy the promo in any Chowking branch nationwide, in its website and app, and via food delivery platforms.

Chowking offers the Chunky Asado Siopao, which has Hong Kong-style asado filling in a soft, fluffy bun.

GUEVARRA'S BREAKFAST BUFFET, SWEET TREATS

Handout

Guevarra's by Chef Laudico is offering a breakfast buffet every Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., featuring a spread of Filipino breakfast favorites.

The spread includes a bread corner with ensaymada, pan de coco, Spanish bread, and pizzas inspired by local flavors such as tocino and tuyo; a salad section with options such as Ensaladang Talong with Salted Egg, Macaroni Salad, and Potato Salad; an egg station; and a selection of main dishes like Vigan Longganisa, Daing na Bangus, Danggit, Chicken Pork Adobo, Hotdog, Bacon, Corned Beef, and Angus Beef Tapa.

Diners can also enjoy Filipino breakfast classics such as Champorado and Arroz Caldo at the buffet, as well as other breakfast staples like waffles, pancakes, cereals, and yogurt. For dessert, they can take their pick from popular kakanin such as the Palitaw, Sapin-Sapin, and Pichi-Pichi.

The breakfast buffet is priced at P499 net per person. Guevarra's by Chef Laudico is also offering lunch and dinner buffet at P699 net per person.

The restaurant also has sweet treats such as Brigaderos Cake (P1,080), Ube Macapuno Cake (P1,199), Brazo de Calamansi (P880), Kalabasa Pastillas Balls (P99/6 pieces), and Butterscotch Bars (P179/12 pieces), which can be ordered on its website.

Guevarra's by Chef Laudico is located at 387 P. Guevarra corner Argonne Streets, Addition Hills, San Juan. For inquiries and reservations, contact (02) 8705-1811, (02) 8705-1874, or (0998) 881-3200; or visit the restaurant's social media pages.

GRAND HYATT MANILA'S MOONCAKE COLLECTION

Handout

In celebration of the Moon Festival, Grand Hyatt Manila offers a luxury mooncake collection in five flavors, handcrafted by the hotel's Chinese chefs from its premier Chinese restaurant, No.8 China House.

This year's baked favorites include the traditional white lotus and red bean along with contemporary confections such as black sesame, ube, and white lotus with salted egg yolk.

The single mooncake is priced at P388 and the box of four at P2,388 net.

Grand Hyatt Manila’s Mooncake Collection is available until September 10 at Florentine, located in the hotel lobby. Guests may also order online through Dine at Home. For bulk orders with a minimum of 20 boxes, a 48-hour notice is required. A complimentary delivery to one location within Metro Manila will be given for 50 boxes and above.

For inquiries and orders, call (02) 8838-1234 or email manila.grand@hyatt.com.

HONEYBON'S FILIPINO-INSPIRED DESSERTS

Handout

Honeybon is celebrating Buwan ng Wika this August with cake iterations of Filipino desserts.

Its Classic Sans Rival has layers of meringue with buttercream frosting and a sprinkle of crushed toasted cashews.

Crowned with a halo made of ube buttercream frosting, the aptly named Saint Ube Cake is one of Honeybon's best-sellers. It features vanilla custard in between layers of ube-flavored chiffon, and is covered with ube buttercream frosting and ube cake crumbs.

Other Filipino-inspired desserts include the Mango Royale Cake, which has layers of tropical-inspired meringue with mangoes and cream and topped with mango spheres; and Mango Cheesecake, which has a graham crust, a layer of mousse, and a rosette made with slices of mangoes.

Honeybon Cakes are available at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong and Festival Mall in Alabang, as well as for delivery via its website.

L'OR COFFEE NOW IN PH

L'OR Coffee has officially landed in the Philippines, offering both Instant Mix and Espresso Capsule products.

The French brand recently set up a L'OR Coffee Life Spa at the Greenbelt 5 Fashion Walk, where customers were able to experience its offerings.

More details are available at the L'OR Espresso Philippines Facebook page.

MCDONALD'S FRESH 'N TASTY BURGERS

Handout

McDonald's recently introduced Fresh 'N Tasty Burgers, which shows its classic menu items with tomato and lettuce.

The new offering covers the Burger McDo, Cheesy Burger McDo, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Double Cheeseburger, and Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

Fresh 'N Tasty Burgers are available for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and delivery.

NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS DOMINATE PH CULINARY CUP

Handout

Chefs from Newport World Resorts’ international hotels Hilton Manila, Marriott Hotel Manila, and Sheraton Manila Hotel proved their kitchen prowess and dominated in this year's Philippine Culinary Cup.

Each hotel's group of seasoned chefs exhibited their signature flair in the kitchen arena and won big at the World Food Expo 2022 with a collective haul of 26 medals in total.

Newport World Resorts' restaurants include Marriott Manila Hotel's Cru Steakhouse and Man Ho, Hilton Manila' Hua Yuan Brasserie, Hotel Okura

Manila's Yawaragi, and Sheraton Manila's S Kitchen.

Other signature restaurants include Casa Buenas, Happy 8, The Grand Bar and Lounge, and Bar 360.

NEW WORLD MAKATI HOTEL'S MOONCAKES

Handout

Jasmine at New World Makati Hotel celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes in four flavors: Red Bean with Double Yolk, Red Lotus with Double Yolk, White Lotus with Double Yolk, and Five Kernel (watermelon seeds, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, walnuts and peanuts).

These come in a box of two at P1,488, and a box of four at P2,488 nett. Jasmine is offering a discount of 10% for Club Epicure members and for bulk orders of 50 boxes or more. Pick-up of orders is until September 30.

More details are available on New World Makati Hotel's social media pages. Customers may also call (02) 811-6888 ext. 3679 or send a Viber message to (0917) 888-4194.

OLIVE OIL BY FILIPPO BERIO

Filippo Berio promises Italian olive oil excellence, citing 150 years of skilled craftsmanship.

The brand shared its production process, which takes place in SALOV's state-of-the-art facility outside Lucca, Italy. Here, Filippo Berio's tasters sample 6,000 olive oils every year, with only 6% selected by the brand as extra virgin.

The purest form of olive oil is extra virgin, which is stored or bottled immediately after pressing. To obtain this classification, the olive oil must undergo a range of stringent tests to ensure that its acidity levels are below 0.8%.

All oils above this limit are sent to a refinery and blended with extra virgin olive oils to add flavor, with the resulting product known as standard or pure olive oil.

Filippo Berio is available in all major supermarkets nationwide and in e- commerce platforms like Lazada and Shopee.

SEATTLE'S BEST PARTNERS WITH BEYOND MEAT

Handout

Seattle's Best Coffee has unveiled its newest collaboration with Beyond Meat, which includes three menu items.

The Beyond Big Plate is a full meal that consists of a Beyond Meat patty served with egg, wheat bread, grilled tomato, and gravy sauce.

There is also the Beyond BBQ Chipotle Burger, or Beyond Meat patty with chipotle seasoning, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese in a burger bun.

Another new offering is the Beyond All-Day Breakfast Wrap made with tortilla wrap filled with sautéed Beyond Meat, cheesy scrambled egg, and garlic aioli.

Seattle's Best Coffee also has a new Cream Cheese Delight collection, which includes three drinks: Hot Java Cream Cheese, Iced Java Cream Cheese, and Mango Cream Cheese Ice Blend.

These are available in select Seattle's Best Coffee branches nationwide for dine-in, takeout, pickup, and delivery via Facebook Messenger, Grabfood, Foodpanda, and Pickaroo.

SOLANE'S BACK-TO-SCHOOL BAON TIPS

LPG brand Solane recently shared ideas to make sure kids get the nutrients they need while keeping them excited when they open their baon.

These include incorporating colorful such as tomato sauce pasta or pesto chicken and turning them into fun shapes to catch their interest; introducing different kinds of sandwiches such as baguette with grilled pork and vegetables, or tortillas for a homemade burrito; and preparing all-in-one bowls of rice or pasta with meat and small pieces of vegetables.

Solane products can be ordered via the brand's website or app. Customers can also call the Hatid Bahay Hotline at (02) 8887-5555.

THE PENINSULA MANILA'S PLANT-BASED OFFERINGS

Handout

For the past 15 years, The Peninsula Manila has offered Naturally Peninsula, a collection of health-conscious and delectable menu options for guests dining at its restaurants.

This year, as part of the Peninsula-wide Life Lived Best initiative, Naturally Peninsula has been relaunched with a new focus on plant-based cuisine.



Breakfast at The Lobby includes a selection of both sweet and savory plant-based dishes such as Tofu Scramble Burrito, Avocado Toast, Poached Pear Salad, and Zambales Mangoes and Oats Pancake, among others.

All-day dining at The Lobby, in-room dining and the a la carte menu at The Pool Snack Bar, on the other hand, include items such as Beetroot Carpaccio, Kimchi Brown Rice Bowl, Mushrooms al Ajillo, Oven-roasted Bukidnon Pineapple, Citrus Carpaccio, and Orange Polenta Cake.

Plant-based selections at Spices restaurant, on the other hand, include Pak Boong Fai deng, Cauliflower Tikka Masala, and Tempe Goreng. At the hotel's popular all-day buffet restaurant Escolta, a salad bar offers a selection of fresh vegetables with healthy dressings.

Meanwhile, the Afternoon Tea at The Lobby includes Watermelon Gazpacho with Grilled Cucumber Tofu Skewers, Ratatouille Parcels with Onion Chutney, Calamansi Bar, Baked Cream with Exotic Fruit Caramel, and Cranberry Scones with Lemon Curd and sugar-free Lichi-Strawberry jam.

In the pipeline at The Peninsula Boutique are a selection of egg-and dairy-free pastries and cakes, as well as homemade kombucha.

More details are available at the hotel's website and social media pages. Customers can also call (02) 8887-2888 extensions 6691 or 6694, or email DiningPMN@peninsula.com.

TUNA MEALS USING DONA ELENA

Handout

The Doña Elena Cuisinera Club recently tapped food content creators to showcase their recipes using Doña Elena Tuna in Sunflower Oil.

Among these are Tuna Corn Chowder, Tuna Okonomiyaki, Tuna Croquettes, Mediterranean Lettuce Wrap with Homemade Pesto Sauce, and Tuna Adlai Fried Rice.

More recipes are available on the Doña Elena Cuisinera Club Facebook page. Doña Elena products are available in groceries and supermarkets nationwide, and online at Ace Market and Fly Ace's Lazada and Shopee pages.