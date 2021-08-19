Handout

MANILA -- Spotify has three new shows featuring local artists with the launch of its new feature that combines music with commentary.

Part of Spotify's initial offering under Music + Talk is "It's Showtime" duo Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz, who are from the bands Itchyworms and Rocksteddy, respectively.

They host the show titled "Soundtrip with Jugs & Teddy," where they study some OPM hits and the untold stories behind them.

"Basically it's [about] the secrets we acquired all these years in the music industry, in OPM. It's quite a library of stories to tell our listeners here in Spotify," Corpuz told members of the media in a virtual event.

"We're really excited to do this collab with Spotify, and finally we get a chance to explore the OPM music scene," he added.

"I feel so special because I'm launching two Spotify Music + Talk originals today," added Jugueta, who is part of another show, "Worms Upon A Time: An Itchyworms Podcast," which is about his 25-year-old band.

The third program launched under Music + Talk is "Makinig Ka Muna with Jim and Saab," which features Cheats musicians and husband-and-wife podcasters Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona.

Magalona is happy that they now have a platform to "merge our love for giving advice, unsolicited or not, and giving the soundtrack of their life."

"In our [other] podcast, Jim always references songs... So whenever he mentions a song, [our listeners] tell us they've included it in their playlist," she said.

"This is perfect, now we can give advice and include a playlist for them," she added.

Spotify's Music + Talk is available for both free and premium users.

Carl Zuzarte, the streaming platform's head of studios for Southeast Asia, believes that the new feature will give Filipinos "an even more immersive and interactive audio experience."

"With the lockdown, many Filipinos are looking for respite and connection while being at home. Likewise, local creators, who want to engage their audience in a deeper way, are also looking for new creative outlets. With Music + Talk, more artists, creators and even fans are able to express themselves freely on Spotify -- creating new avenues to engage with their friends and fans," he said.

