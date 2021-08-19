Filipino stage actress Rachelle Ann Go is set to return as Fantine in the ongoing “Les Miserables” show in London’s West End, the production announced on Thursday.

On its social media pages, “Les Miserables” said Go “will once again dream the dream as Fantine” for six shows of The Staged Concert, starting August 31.

That date happens to be Go’s birthday.

“Oh my! I wasn’t able to finish my @lesmizofficial run last year... so I’m really excited to do Les Miz Concert on my birthday! What a treat!” Go said in her Instagram post.

Go started playing the role of Fantine in West End in 2015. She was part of the last production of “Les Miserables” before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered theaters in 2020.

Go then revealed being pregnant with her first child with husband Martin Spies in November 2020. She gave birth in March.

She was offered to take on Fantine anew in December 2020 for The Staged Concert, but she declined due to her pregnancy at the time.

Referring to her return to stage and her newborn, Go said on Thursday, “I hope Lukas won’t mind.”

“I need to start vocalizing and most importantly ‘pump’ for Lukas,” she added, mentioning breastfeeding.

Go, who is based in the UK, also played Fantine in the Manila production of “Les Miserables” in 2016. She has also portrayed Gigi Van Tranh in “Miss Saigon” and Elizabeth in “Hamilton,” both in West End.