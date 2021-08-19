Celebrity couple Jodi Sta. Maria and Raymart Santiago appear to have a shared interest in caring for pet birds. Instagram: @jodistamaria, @raymartsantiago

MANILA — Celebrity couple Jodi Sta. Maria and Raymart Santiago took to social media Thursday to seek help to find their pet bird, Zesto, offering a reward to anyone who can locate it.

In updates on Instagram and Twitter, Sta. Maria shared photos of the sun parakeet, with details of its arm band and the area in Makati City it was last seen in.

Santiago shared the same image through Instagram Stories.

Please help us find Zesto pic.twitter.com/iTwttDtWCD — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) August 19, 2021

Sta. Maria, in her posts, also provided a contact number, and said a P10,000 reward would be given to anyone who can find Zesto.

Since they were first reported to be in a relationship in September 2020, hawk-eyed fans have noticed that Sta. Maria and Santiago have a shared interest in caring for pet birds.

Santiago, in particular, appears to have enough experience to train his pets, including an African grey parrot he calls Storm.

While they have shared numerous times photos of their “babies” — as the couple calls them — neither Sta. Maria nor Santiago has posted a snap showing each other, apparently opting to keep their relationship low-profile.

The rare and most recent photo of them together made the rounds online in July, when Santiago celebrated his birthday.