Photos from Sleepasil and Colorsteel Facebook pages

The Department of Health and its chief, Sec. Francisco Duque III, found themselves yet in a hot water after the Commission on Audit (COA) questioned how the agency used over P67 billion in COVID-19 funds.

But instead of answering the COA report, Duque on Tuesday became emotional while defending his agency before House lawmakers, which made him a hot topic on social media for several days.

Capitalizing on the attention Duque is receiving, several brands hopped on the issue to take a witty swipe at Duque and the P67-billion pandemic funds.

Roofing manufacturer, Colorsteel, encouraged the public to change their dilapidated roofs, using the viral word of Duque: “Winarak.”

“Palitan na ang mga bubong na winarak ng panahon. Mag Colorsteel Roof ka na,” the ad said.

Meanwhile, Japan Home Centre put the P67 billion in its own context to make an informative art card.

Japan Home Centre said P67 billion can buy over a billion pieces of its transparent “tabo” which costs P44 apiece.

“If you have P67 billion, you can get 1,522,727,272 pcs. of this 44-peso aesthetic tabo from Japan Home Centre. A gentle reminder to always wash our hands and keep safe,” the product said.

In his emotional statement, Duque said that he has been losing sleep since the COA's report was published. He described it as "unfair and painful" as it supposedly besmirched his agency's reputation.

"Winarat nito kami, winarat niyo ang dangal ng DOH... hindi kami makaharap sa mga tao... wala pa rin akong tulog, ilang gabi na po ito," Duque told lawmakers at the start of an inquiry into the COA report on the DOH for last year.

Expressing concern about the secretary’s sleeping problem, vitamin/supplement brand, Sleepasil, offered its medicine to Duque to assure him of “more sleep and less drama.”

“We might be the one you're looking for, Sec. If sleep is your problem—then let's have more sleep and less drama together,” the ad stated.

A 2020 COA report made public last week said the health department failed to comply with existing laws and regulations in handling the country's COVID-19 response funds worth P67.323 billion.

In a clarification on Friday, the state auditors said the report, however, did not indicate that the DOH had lost the funds to corruption.

RELATED VIDEO