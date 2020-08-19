Online rewards platform posts massive growth in PH amid pandemic

(Left to right) Shopback Philippines' Karoline Santiago, Prashant Kala, and Timothy Tuason. Handout

MANILA -- An online rewards platform remains upbeat despite the novel coronavirus pandemic as it celebrates its fifth year of operations in the Philippines.

Shopback posted massive growth in the country with 9.1 million transactions valued at P5.6 billion in the first half of the year, a 376% increase from the same period in 2019.

The cashback platform also had 140 new partner stores on board during the first six months of 2020, bringing its total merchant count to 510.

"This is the best we have grown in the last five years," Prashant Kala, country manager of Shopback Philippines, said in a recent virtual briefing. "We hope to keep raising these records."

Kala said they currently have around 4 million Shopback users in the Philippines, with the platform giving an average of 6 to 10 percent cashback to customers.

He said that they are planning to launch a new feature in September that will allow users to compare prices of a certain product to score the best deals.

"For example, if you're looking for an iPhone, you can just go and type 'iPhone' on Shopback, and you will find all the options to see the lowest price available," Kala said.

"In terms of 2021, our targets are focused on getting more for the user," he explained. "Because if we get more for the user, the app usage will increase."

Aside from the Philippines, Shopback is also present in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Australia, Vietnam, and South Korea.

Kala expressed optimism not just for Shopback, but also the e-commerce industry as a whole as shopping at home slowly becomes the "new normal" amid the pandemic.

"I'm not just positive about Shopback, but also about the entire e-commerce growth," he said.