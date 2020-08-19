National Museum, British Council team up for online exhibition

Handout

MANILA -- The National Museum and the British Council in the Philippines have teamed up to present a virtual exhibition as another way to experience art amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Titled "Together Apart -- Art world voices that connect us now," the exhibit was launched on the British Council's website on Wednesday.

It highlights thoughts of art leaders in the Philippines, United Kingdom, and other parts of the world amid the global crisis, the British Council in the Philippines said in a statement.

Among the participants are Boots Herrera, chief curator of the Ateneo Art Gallery, and Rafael Schacter, Anthropology lecturer at the University College London.

"We want to bring the experience to the Filipino audience during this time of closed art galleries, physical distancing and digital interaction," said Pilar Aramayo-Prudencio, country director of the British Council in the Philippines.

"As a cultural relations organization, we have always believed that culture connects us. As the world moves to a more virtual space, these digital innovations enable us to connect despite current restrictions," she added.

Co-curated by the National Museum, "Together Apart" features select pieces from the National Fine Arts collection.

Notable artworks include those by British portraitist Lucian Freud and Filipina abstract artist Nena Saguil.

"As the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, we learn that museums, through its collections, have important roles to remind us that, especially during hard times, we can always turn to art for social and personal redress," said Dr. Ana Labrador, deputy director general for museums of National Museum.