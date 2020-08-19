Music brand NME launches in PH, Singapore, Malaysia

MANILA – The iconic music brand New Musical Express (NME) is launching in Asia, particularly in the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia.

Its website NME.com/asia will be a new additional platform which “celebrates homegrown talent, both established and emerging, across the region.”

According to its official release on Wednesday, the site promises a fresh take on the Southeast Asian music scene.

It is expected to offer daily music and pop culture news from Asia and around the world, weekly New Music Monday features and definitive guides on new music, gaming, film and television.

Meanwhile, there will be a regional artist spotlight every month, and it will provide an avenue for Asian artists “looking to make the leap from their local market to regional and global audiences.”

“Southeast Asia has a proud musical heritage. Whether it’s trending pop styles, traditional music or a marriage of the two, artists in the region have pricked the ears of audiences worldwide – and we’re thrilled to be able to tell their stories,” said Iliyas Ong, editorial lead of NME Asia.

“Expect the best music writing and multimedia content, from breaking news to long form features to authoritative guides on the many vibrant scenes across Southeast Asia,” he added.

The launch of its Asian brand follows NME’s Australian expansion last year.

According to NME, this is “a vote of confidence in the strength and potential of the music market in this region, and will build on the its existing international audience.”