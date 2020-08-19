LOOK: New Funko Pop figure shows Jollibee riding a motorcycle

Facebook.com/JollibeePhilippines

MANILA -- Jollibee has released a new Funko Pop figure showing the iconic bee mascot riding a motorcycle.

On Wednesday, the homegrown fast food giant announced the guidelines for ordering its Delivery Bike Funko Pop, saying it can only be availed using the Jollibee Philippines app.

Customers can buy the toy for P730 on top of a minimum in-app purchase of P200.

Only one Funko Pop figure can be bought per transaction, with the offer to be available in select stores until August 31.

The rest of the rules can be found here.

The first Jollibee Funko Pop was launched at the Asia Pop Comic Con in November 2018, and was later rolled out in select stores.

Last year, the fast food chain released a Funko Pop of Jollibee wearing the traditional Barong Tagalog.