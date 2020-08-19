'It's so surreal': Heart Evangelista recalls being invited to Christian Louboutin's house

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista revealed on Tuesday that she was once invited to visit the home of famous French designer Christian Louboutin.

In an Instagram Live interview with film and TV writer G3 San Diego, Evangelista recalled the time she visited Louboutin's house, saying she still could not believe that it happened.

"I cannot even believe how Christian Louboutin invited me over to his house. He cooked truffle pasta for me. There's five of us," the actress said.

"He was having a little construction in his house and I got to go to the powder room. He said, 'Oh I'm sorry, you just go to my room.' I went to his room and he's such a normal person. His toothbrush was there and everything," she continued.

"It's so surreal that you're there, you look up to the person. It's really nice to experience these things and you meet people. They are so nice and so down to earth. Nakakatuwa."

Watch Evangelista talk about her visit to Louboutin's house starting at the 13:58 mark in the video below:

Back in 2017, Evangelista got to dance with Louboutin when the renowned designer visited Manila for the Philippine Tatler Ball.

The two have since become friends, with Louboutin even sending a birthday gift to Evangelista last year.

They reunited in July 2019, when Evangelista attended Louboutin's event in Paris, France.