Food shorts: Mooncakes, restaurant promos, refrigerator technology

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

BISTRO GROUP REOPENS FOR DINE-IN

The Bistro Group in introducing new promos as it reopens some of its restaurants for dine-in this Wednesday, August 19.

Customers can avail of more dishes and a better selection from the buy one, get one (BOGO) treats at TGIFridays, Denny's, Italianni's, Texas Roadhouse, Buffalo Wild Wings, Watami, Modern Shanghai, Spanish concepts (Las Flores, Rambla, Tomatito), and ChowCiao Fried Chicken and Pizza.

Aside from its BOGO promo, The Bistro Group has also launched the Bistro Friends and Family (BFF) bundles with discounts of up to 30%.

For P1,195, customers can enjoy three or four dishes. Bundles include Texas Roadhouse's Beef Ranchero, Roadies Grilled Pork Belly, and Texas Fried Fish; Italianni's Pepperoni Pizza, Spaghetti and Pomodoro, and Chicken Italianni's; Denny's All-American Slam, Pork Belly and Eggs, Garlic Smoked Bangus, and Mom's Spaghetti; Modern Shanghai's Yang Chow Shanghai Mien, Braised Fish Fillet in Black Beans Sauce, and Sweet and Sour Chicken; TGIFridays' Baby Back Ribs, Fish and Chips, and Tomato and Arugula Pasta; Buffalo Wild Wings' Country Fried Chicken, Grilled Pork Belly, BBQ Ribs with Rice, and Classic Burger; and Watami's Shrimp Tempura, Assorted Creative Skewers, Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Set, and Pork Belly Lunch Set.

Meanwhile, Las Flores has Familia Platters that include Paella Negra, Chorizo Croquetas, and Tortilla Trampo. Rambla's Familia Platters, on the other hand, have Paella Negra and Gambas al Ajillo. All platters are at P1,195 per order and ideal for sharing.

BOGO, BFF Bundles, and Familia Platters are available daily at TGIFridays BHS, Glorietta, Alabang Town Center, Solenad, Mall of Asia, and Evia; Italianni's Alabang Town Center, Glorietta, Ayala North Exchange, Evia, Vista Sta. Rosa, BHS, Robinsons Midtown, Eastwood, Greenbelt 2, and Uptown Mall; Denny's Uptown, Eastwood, Vista Sta Rosa, Robinsons Midtown, and Ayala North Exchange; Buffalo Wild Wings Vista Mall and Uptown; Texas Roadhouse Greenbelt, Robinsons Midtown, and inside Italianni's Evia; Modern Shanghai Evia and NOMO; Watami Ayala North Exchange, NOMO, and Greenbelt; Las Flores BGC, Salcedo, and Podium; Rambla Rockwell; Tomatito BGC; and ChowCiao at Savage, BGC.

The promos are valid for dine-in, takeout, and delivery via Grab and soon on Foodpanda.

MOONCAKES AT CROWNE PLAZA

Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria is now accepting pre-orders for mooncakes in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

A box of traditional mooncakes features four large or six mini varieties starting at P1,488. A box of four large mooncakes with two egg yolks is also available at P1,688.

Individual orders start at P280 per piece, while mini versions start at P175 each.

Featured flavors include lotus cream and red bean.

Customers have until August 31 to enjoy a 25% discount on pre-orders. Redemption of mooncakes is from September 27 to October 15.

More details are available on the Crown Plaza's Facebook and Instagram pages.

REFRIGERATOR TECHNOLOGY HELPS KEEP FOOD FRESH LONGER

European home appliances brand Beko promises to keep food fresh longer with its refrigerators.

According to Beko, its EverFresh+ technology ensures that fruits and vegetables are fresh for up to three times longer.

The brand also boasts of its NeoFrost Dual Cooling technology that maintains ideal air flow and optimal temperatures with a high level of humidity, with no frost buildup and odor transferring, as seen in its GN163123P refrigerator.

Other features of the GN163123P include the Light technology, that allows continuous photosynthesis in the crisper, retaining the natural flavors of fruits and vegetables; IonGuard which neutralizes bacteria, viruses, and particles in the refrigerator using negative ions; and LED Illumination that provides full lighting throughout the fridge.

Beko is available at select SM Appliance Centers, Robinsons Appliances, and Asian Home Appliance center in Cebu.

