Vina Morales to make Broadway debut in 'Here Lies Love'

MANILA -- Vina Morales is taking her talents on the Broadway stage as she is set to star as "Aurora Aquino" in the musical "Here Lies Love."

The producer of the groundbreaking musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim announced the debut of Morales in Broadway for a limited guest engagement from September 22 to October 22 at the Broadway Theatre.

The "ASAP Natin 'To" performer is replacing fellow Filipina singer Lea Salonga, who will be performing as Aurora Aquino one last time on August 19. Salonga, however, remains a key member of the show’s co-producing team.

“To be able to perform on Broadway is a dream come true for any artist! I am grateful to 'Coach Lea' Salonga for guiding me along the way. You’re the best, Lea! I am excited to be part of the Here Lies Love family and I can’t wait to perform for all of you," Morales said.

"Here Lies Love" is committed to featuring various guest stars from the Philippines in the role of “Aurora Aquino,” showcasing the country’s abundance of talent. This production also marked the first time Salonga played a Filipino role on the Broadway stage.

“I am so excited to share the news that my friend Vina Morales will be joining our fabulous all-Filipino company in Here Lies Love! So talented and lovely, but most of all, so kind. She will be a wonderful addition to our cast," Salonga said.

According to director Alex Timber, they were first introduced to Morales' talent over 10 years ago in Manila, when they were casting "Here Lies Love's" National Theatre production.

"Here Lies Love" is described as a revolutionary musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’ astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution.

The musical has been hailed as “a political chiller that’s also a red-hot adrenaline rush” “that makes you believe you could dance all night."

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora as “Ninoy Aquino,” Aaron J. Albano, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, Angelo Soriano, and Danielle Troiano.