MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

COS × ANATOL KNOTEK

Handout

COS × Anatol Knotek is the latest collaboration by the London-based fashion brand.

In continued dialogue with the creatives who inspire COS' designs, the collection captures Anatol's typographic elements and monochrome color palette. Partially color-blind, his artwork replaces color and drawn lines with words, instead working with language to create impact.

The unisex collection comprises shows COS' classic relaxed-fit T-shirt in two designs in inverted colorways. These are available for a limited time at COS' branch at SM Aura Premier in Taguig.

GAP'S RECYCLE YOUR BLUES CAMPAIGN

Gap Philippines is once again holding its Recycle Your Blues campaign, which runs until August 31.

Old denim jeans can be donated at any Gap store to get a discount on regular-priced jeans. One item donated will entitle the customer one 40% off voucher valid on one pair at Gap.

Any pair of jeans will be accepted as long as it is sanitized and reusable.

The Recycle Your Blues campaign is available at the following Gap stores: Alabang Town Center, Glorietta 4, Shangri-la Mall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, Trinoma, and Abreeza in Davao.

LOVE, BONITO'S BRAND REFRESH

Handout

Southeast Asian womenswear brand Love, Bonito marks its 12th year with a brand refresh and new tagline, "Come Into Your Own."

Customers can look forward to a month-long celebration with various initiatives, including the launch of the brand's first-ever collection of brand merchandise, global giveaways, and LBCommunity+ member-exclusive perks.

As part of the brand refresh, customers can get their hands on Love, Bonito's exclusive brand merchandise. Available from August 24, the limited edition range includes a crew neck tee, baseball cap, and pullover.

From August 22 to September 10, LBCommunity+ members who spend a minimum of $90 in a single-receipt online can redeem Love, Bonito's customized reusable film camera and floral themed stickers.

Member sign-up is free at the Love Bonito website.

MERRELL'S HYDRO MOC SHOES

Handout

Merrell has released by Hydro Moc shoe which takes on water, sand, stones, and concrete pavements in easy stride.

The new product has colorways for men and women alike, with prices starting at P2,750.

The Hydro Moc collection is available at Merrell concept stores and Complex Lifestyle Stores nationwide, as well as in major department stores and online at the brand's website.

RAZER LEVIATHAN V2 X PC SOUNDBAR

Handout

Razer has released the Leviathan V2 X, a compact PC gaming soundbar housing two full-range drivers and two passive radiators.

The Leviathan V2 X is powered by a single USB Type C cable and has a max volume output of 90dB.

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB, it boasts 14 lighting zones, countless patterns, and dynamic in-game lighting effects.

Bluetooth 5.0 is also supported, giving users the ability to switch between PC and mobile devices paired via the Razer Audio App.

Priced at P6,690, the Leviathan V2 X will be available in the Philippine authorized seller stores by October this year. Customers may also check it out on Razer's website and on Shopee and Lazada.

SHEIN'S MODEL CONTEST

Shein is giving its customers a shot at living the supermodel lifestyle with its new social media contest.

In the #beSHEINmodels contest, Filipino residents aged 18 and above have a chance to bring home P75,000 worth of Shein gift cards and the opportunity to be the face of the brand's official website, TV commercials, lookbook shots, livestreams, and future event invitations.

Those interested are asked to post a photo of themselves in a Shein outfit that matches the contest theme of the month, and follow the brand's social media pages.

SWAROVSKI'S FALL/WINTER 2022 COLLECTION

Handout

Swarovski has launched its For its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, which includes not just jewelry but also watches, writing instruments, and phone cases.

All will be available in-store or online at Trunc. In the Philippines, Swarovski is available in Rustan's Alabang, Rustan's Makati, Rustan's Shangri-La, and Rustan's Ayala Cebu.

Swarovski is also available through boutiques owned and operated by Stores Specialists Inc.

TABLELOVE BY PINKY WITH POTTERY BARN

Handout

Entertaining family and friends at home over lunch and dinner led chemist Pinky Pe Tobiano to one of her lifestyle ventures, tablescaping, in TableLove by Pinky with Pottery Barn.

Outdoor-themed tablescapes are delivered indoors through her artistic partnership with the brand.

She used Pottery Barn's products such as the Modern Farmhouse Extending Dining Table, Fenton dining chairs, Sea Green Frosted Glass Vases, Flameless Candles, Broker Bronze Pillar Holders, Chambray Tile Melamine Dinnerware, Linen Hemstitch Table Napkins, Mori Coll Jute Placemats, and Happy Hour Acrylic Glasses.

UNIQLO'S NEW COLLECTIONS

Handout

Uniqlo recently unveiled its latest collaboration collection with French designer Ines de la Fressange.

The Uniqlo / Ines de La Fressange 2022 Fall/Winter Collection will be available in the Philippines starting September 9 at select stores and the brand's website. It features pea coats, chino pants, shirts with elbow patches, padded shirt jackets in flannel with cotton lining, cashmere sweaters, and cardigans, among others.

Also set to be launched by Uniqlo is its collaboration with New York-based designer Hana Tajima, which focuses on elegant forms and soft silhouettes. These will be made available in the country starting September 2.

VIVO's Y02S

Handout

Vivo is introducing a new entry-level smartphone this August.

The vivo Y02s has a 5000 mAh battery and is said to be the thinnest design in its price range at 8.15 mm thick.

It supports a USB Type-C post and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

More details, such as the price and launch date, will be made available soon.