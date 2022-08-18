MANILA -- Pantone and a tall glass of water are just some of the elements in Miel Pangilinan's pre-debut shoot.

The youngest daughter of screen veteran Sharon Cuneta and former senator Kiko Pangilinan posed wore bright colors and sparkly makeup as she posed for the camera, as seen in photos released Wednesday.

The photos were taken by Nice Print Photography, with styling by Rabbit Hole Creatives.

Earlier this year, Pangilinan revealed that she is a proud member of the LGBTQ community.

Describing herself as "openly and publicly queer," she thanked her family and close friends for supporting her as she explores her own gender and sexual identity.

