Kris Aquino impersonator plans to retire 'Krissy Achino'

MANILA - Chino Liu or popularly know in the digital world as "Tita Krissy Achino," revealed that she has thought of retiring her impersonation of the Queen of All Media.

During the press conference of her upcoming horror movie "KUTA," the digital influencer said she has been getting a lot of questions about bidding goodbye to her Kris impersonation as a sign of respect to Aquino’s current health condition.

“Actually I have plans of (retiring it) yeah, kumbaga. Ngayon kasi 'yung ginagawa ko is as long as hindi ko siya nadi-disrespect, as long as wala naman akong sinasabing anything personal na ikakagalit niya, tuloy-tuloy pa rin akong mag-i-impersonate," said Liu.

Liu is aware that it’s just a matter of time when she’ll bid goodbye to her on-camera act that gave her more than 1.3 million followers now on her YouTube channel, 665,000 followers on Facebook and 866,000 followers on TikTok amassing 6.9 million likes.

“Pero I know as time goes by, kailangan ko na ring kumawala. I’ll cut the ‘Achino.’ Krissy or Tita Krissy na lang, if ever mag-rebrand ako. Pa-girl pa rin!”

Two years ago, Liu met Aquino in what was tagged as the "grand eyeball of the year." The candid meet-up of the two was caught on camera. Liu can still recall what the Queen of All Media advised her.

“Siya na mismo nagsabi na ano, ‘Try mong iba, try mong kumawala sa Krissy. Create different characters.'”

And that’s what Liu has been exploring recently.

Liu also revealed that she has maintained her communication with Aquino who is currently in the United States seeking medical attention for her health condition. Their last exchange of messages via WhatsApp was two months ago, before Aquino temporarily bid Instagram goodbye to focus on her health.

“Huling message namin, tinanong ko 'yung condition niya, she was 38.5 kilos, medyo nag-deteriorate 'yung health niya.”

Liu added: “I’m praying for her health. Hindi biro 'yung condition. Sana ano man 'yung ginagawa niya sa ibang bansa, sana makatulong sa health niya. And prayers ko sana makabalik siya. Kasi pag nakabalik siya, nakabalik din ako.”

Liu will star alongside Nico Locco, Yakki, Eileen Gonzales, Jelai Andres and Buboy Villar in the "Blair With Project"-inspired horror movie "KUTA." The movie was shot entirely in Mount Banahaw under the direction of Omar Deroca and will premiere via KTX.

