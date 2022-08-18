Bill seeks to make Quiapo a 'national heritage zone'

People visit the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, Parish of St. John the Baptist, more popularly known as Quiapo Church. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- A lawmaker has filed a bill that seeks to make Quiapo, home to some of Manila's best-known landmarks, a "national heritage zone."

City of Manila third district Rep. Joel Chua's House Bill 3750 aims to establish the capital's third heritage zone, which will cover the areas surrounding Quiapo Church, Plaza Miranda, San Sebastian Church, and Plaza del Carmen.

He said the proposed measure will not only help restore and preserve these areas, but will also generate job and "uplift the reputation of the city in the Philippines and in the world."

"For many reasons, Quiapo has become a household name, a landmark, and a symbol for many Filipinos," Chua said.

HB 3750 tasks the Department of Tourism in partnership with the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, Department of Public Works and Highways, and the City Government of Manila to prepare the development plan within a year after the bill is approved.

The plan involves "the restoration, rehabilitation conservation and/or maintenance of such appropriate facilities which shall enhance the area," and "preservation of the cultural heritage and the historical significance of the identified area."

