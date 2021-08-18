MANILA – Kris Aquino took to social media to celebrate her eldest sister Ballsy Aquino-Cruz, who is turning a year older on August 18.

On Instagram, the youngest Aquino sibling shared a picture of them from the day they laid their brother, late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, to rest, as well as the four elaborate flower arrangement she sent her “Ate.”

“My Ate asked me if she was dying that’s why the HAPPY 66th BIRTHDAY flowers I sent were so over the top? Bago kayo totally ma weird sa ‘min, people who know my Ate & me intimately are used to the fact na we can discuss our deaths matter of factly - siguro coping mechanism na lang namin,” she began her caption.

Aquino said the death of their brother profoundly changed her, as it made her value family even more.

Paying tribute to Aquino-Cruz, Kris said: “I love all my sisters, BUT my Ate and I have a hard to explain bond, siguro because for me SHE keeps my mom’s memory alive.”

“Sya yung parati kong kakampi, everyday no fail she checks on me, instinctively knows when something is not quite right, and I feel I can (and I do) tell her EVERYTHING because SURE ako she’ll try her best to still understand and continue to LOVE me regardless of my imperfections,” she added.

Closing her message, Aquino said she sent the beautiful flowers -- and another gift she did not disclose – and made the heartfelt message because she wants her sister to feel loved.

“So to the world’s BEST ATE - i love you with all my heart and on a day i really didn’t want you to feel sad (even though i know we all still are) i’m glad i made you feel just how much you are #LOVED.”

Aquino and Aquino-Cruz have two other sisters -- Pinky and Viel.