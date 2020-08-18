Gyms, internet cafes to stay shut in GCQ areas

MANILA -- Gyms and internet cafes will remain shut in areas under general community quarantine, Malacañang said Tuesday.

The suspension of the operations of the said businesses in GCQ areas was previously agreed upon in a special Cabinet meeting, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

"It was suspended in that meeting," Roque said in a statement.

The development puts on hold the earlier policy of the government allowing internet cafes and gyms to reopen on limited capacity in GCQ areas starting Aug. 1.

Dine-in services, salons, and barbershops, however, will be allowed to resume operations in GCQ areas.

Areas that remain under GCQ until the end of the month are Bulacan,

Nueva Ecija, Metro Manila, Southern Tagalog Region (Calabarzon), Iloilo City, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Minglanilla, Cebu, and Consolacion, Cebu.

The rest of the Philippines, meanwhile, will be under modified general community quarantine.