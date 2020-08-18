Catriona Gray works with Young Focus anew to help build computer centers in Tondo

MANILA -- After helping raise P5 million to buy rice for families in Tondo, Catriona Gray is once again working with Young Focus for a new project that aims to build computer centers in one of the most impoverished areas in the country.

Gray introduced Young Focus' Quality Education for All initiative through a video on her Facebook page, with the former Miss Universe directing the public to a link where they can send their monetary donations.

She said they are targeting to raise P1 million to put up computer centers in Tondo that are "equipped with social distance dividers, hand washing stations, sanitation equipment, working computers, and a safe learning environment."

"For many of our Filipino youth in vulnerable areas, having their own gadgets and access to reliable Internet is just not possible. With this, Young Focus is launching the Quality Education for All initiative with the goal of raising P1 million," she said.

"Let's help our children continue their education. Quality education is a right for all," she added.

Watch Gray's video for her new fundraiser with Young Focus below: