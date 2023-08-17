Now available: Miss Universe tour in El Salvador

MANILA -- Anne Jakrajutatip continues to expand the Miss Universe brand by offering a tour package in El Salvador, where the next edition of the pageant will be held.

To be held from November 12 to 19, "Hello Universe" is bundled with tickets to the Miss Universe preliminary, national costume, and final competition shows, as well as an "exclusive party" with the newly crowned winner.

It also comes with a 7-night stay in a 4-star property in El Salvador, airport transfers, sightseeing excursions, an English-speaking guide, entrance fees to local attractions and national parks, meals, and accident insurance coverage.

The tour, however, does not include flights to El Salvador.

Rates are at $6,650 (around P376,835) per person for a twin, double, or triple-sharing room, and $7,650 (around P433,502) per person for a single room.

More details can be found in Jakrajutatip's Facebook post below:

Michelle Dee will represent the Philippines in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador.

She will aim for the country's fifth crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).