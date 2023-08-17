Maxine Medina all set for 2 weddings this October

Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina and fiance Timmy Llana show their wedding rings. MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina is ready to say "I do" to childhood friend Timmy Llana this October.

ABS-CBN News met with the engaged couple when they picked up their wedding rings at J Diamond's jewelry shop in Trinoma mall, Quezon City.

The former beauty queen asked for two rings -- a wedding ring and an eternity ring. The eternity ring is made of 18k white gold with 0.55 carat diamonds.

Medina and Llana revealed that there will be two weddings -- a church ceremony on October 3, followed by a beach wedding a week after.

Only a few people are invited as they wanted an intimate celebration. Some of the celebrities who will be present during the couple's big day are Medina's cousin Dianne Medina and her husband Rodjun Cruz, as well as Thou Reyes, Kakai Bautista, and other friends that the Miss Universe Philippines 2016 titleholder worked with on television.

"Hindi ko na maantay. Sobrang excitement and mix of emotions, alam mo 'yung happiness and joy, nandun 'yung nervousness na malapit na," Medina said. "Two months na lang ikakasal na kami and we're giving our vows to each other with our family and friends."