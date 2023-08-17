Jodi Sta. Maria offers advice to those who have been hurt

Photo from Jodi Sta. Maria's Instagram page

MANILA – Jodi Sta. Maria offered valuable advice to those who have experienced emotional pain.

In a TikTok video, Sta. Maria provided suggestions on actions individuals could take when someone has hurt them.

“We live in a broken world filled with broken people. Kapag may nakapanakit sa 'yo, ang una mong gawin, i-acknowledge mo na nasaktan ka para hindi mo kailangan mag-pretend na okay lang 'yung nangyari,” she said.

Furthermore, she recommended that if feasible, one should communicate to the other person that they have caused them pain.

As a third point, Sta. Maria emphasized the value of offering forgiveness, even when it hasn't been requested.

“Contrary to what others think na kapag pinatawad mo, ibig sabihin you’re letting that person off the hook or mininimize 'yung pain na ginawa sa 'yo, or na-invalidate 'yung experience mo, hindi ganun 'yun. Pinapatawad mo because you deserve peace,” she said.

Sta. Maria also urged her followers to always just choose their battles.

“Tandaan, hindi natin kontrolado ang actions ng ibang tao pero kontrolado natin kung paano tayo magre-respond sa ating situation,” she said.

Following Sta. Maria's TikTok video, several netizens thanked the actress in the comments section for providing invaluable insights for navigating the complexities of dealing with emotional pain and fostering personal growth.