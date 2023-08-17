MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CHOWKING CELEBRATES NATIONAL SIOPAO DAY

Chowking is offering a buy 2, get 1 promo on its Chunky Asado Siopao on August 21 as it celebrates National Siopao Day.

Customers can avail of the promo from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on August 21 at Chowking branches nationwide or online via the restaurant chain's website and app, as well as through the delivery apps GrabFood and Foodpanda.

FAIRPRICE PRODUCTS NOW IN PH

FairPrice made its debut in the Philippines via this year's Singaporium event at SM Aura in Taguig City, which runs until August 27.

Here, customers can buy the Singaporean retailer's products such as potato chips, cashew nuts, and California pistachios.

The FairPrice booth also has free samples, fun activities, and bags of branded snacks for purchase.

GRAB HIGHLIGHTS COMMUNITY RESTAURANTS

Handout

Grab once again shines the spotlight on Filipino mom-and-pop shops, community restaurants, and independent merchants in the second year of its Indie Eats campaign.

It partnered with renowned street photographer Jilson Tiu to give select Filipino restaurants a creative boost as they showcase their offerings.

Some of the featured businesses include Barls Snack Corner, Bebette's Pancit Malabon, Doble Pares, and Hungry Buns.

Grab users can get more details by checking out the Indie Eats icon in the GrabFood tab of the app. With a minimum order of P400 on Indie Eats, foodies will enjoy a discount of P80.

JOLLIBEE'S PEACH CRUMBLE SUNDAE

Jollibee combines the goodness of two of its desserts with its newest offering, the Peach Crumble Sundae.

Available for a limited time in Luzon stores for P59, the new sundae includes fruit chunks from the Peach Mango Pie and Jollibee's vanilla soft serve. It is also topped with butter cookie crumbles and caramel sauce.

KRISPY KREME'S M&M'S COLLECTION

Handout

Krispy Kreme continues to celebrate its 86th birthday by collaborating with M&M's for a new donut collection.

The M&M's Collection includes Chocolate Iced (unglazed ring donut dipped in dark chocolate coating and topped with M&M's milk chocolate), Chocolate Candy Surprise (shell donut filled with M&M's milk chocolate, dipped in red chocolate coating and topped with "M" candy topper), White Chocolate Cake (unglazed vanilla cake dipped in white chocolate, drizzled with red and dark chocolate coating, topped with rainbow nonpareils and M&M's milk chocolate), and Mini Chocolate Iced (unglazed mini ring donuts dipped in dark chocolate coating and topped with M&M's milk chocolate).

These are available in all Krispy Kreme stores nationwide until August 31, with prices starting at P70. The new products can also be ordered online through Krispy Kreme's website, as well as via GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick.a.Roo, OrderMo, and Groover.

MARGARITA FORES IN HK FOOD TRIP WITH FELLOW CHEFS

Handout

Asia's Best Female Chef 2016 Margarita Fores recently joined fellow top chefs across the globe to indulge in Hong Kong's culinary wonders.

In the trip organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), they visited kitchens of renowned culinary institutions and witnessed the meticulous craftsmanship and precision that go into creating every dish.

Before the said trip, Fores visited Hong Kong to shoot scenes for her Metro Channel show "The Crawl" with Edu Manzano. The show can be watched on Metro Style's YouTube Channel.

Food lovers can also experience Hong Kong dining for themselves at the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival from October 26 to 29 at the Central Harbourfront.

MCDONALD'S CEREAL MILK DRINKS

Handout

McDonald's has combined its McCafe drinks with cereal milk in its newest line of beverages.

Customers can now enjoy Iced Coffee with Cereal Milk, Iced Latte with Cereal Milk, Coffee Float with Cereal Milk, and Coke McFloat with Cereal Milk Syrup.

Limited-time offers are available to those who will order via the McDonald's app, with the products also available for dine-in, takeout, or drive-thru.

NESPRESSO'S AUGUST OFFERS

Handout

Nespresso is offering discounts, gifts, and convenient payment options this month as part of its Ultimate August promo.

For the whole month, the brand is giving a 20% discount on a wide range of coffee machines, from the Essenza Mini to the Creatista Plus and Vertuo Next.

Nespresso is also providing 0% installment options up to 6 months for payments made via credit cards (BPI, BDO, and Metrobank).

The promos are available in Nespresso boutiques at Power Plant Mall, Podium Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Mitsukoshi BGC, and Ayala Center Cebu, and pop-up stores in Greenbelt 5, Shangri-La Plaza, TriNoma, Alabang Town Center, and SM Mall of Asia.

SEATTLE'S BEST BLACK SESAME OAT SERIES

Handout

Seattle’s Best Coffee is expanding the options to its menu as it introduces the Black Sesame Oat Series, featuring Oatside oat milk.

The new collection includes Iced Black Sesame Oat, an over-ice creation

made with black sesame, espresso and oat milk; Black Sesame Oat Javakula, an ice blended drink made with black sesame, espresso, and oat milk topped with whipped cream; and Black Sesame Oat Javanilla, a velvety blended drink made with black sesame ice cream, espresso, oat milk and garnished with soft whipped cream on top.

These are available at Seattle's Best Coffee branches nationwide for dine-in, take-out, pick-up, and delivery via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Facebook Messenger.

SEDA BGC'S LUNCHTIME BUFFETS

Handout

Seda BGC's Misto Restaurant is offering lunchtime buffets on weekdays, featuring grilled meats and seafood and other dishes prepared a la minute.

Diners can enjoy US Beef Ribs, King Prawns, Lobster, Chicken, Hickory Baby Back Ribs, Stuffed Squid, Salmon with Crispy Onion, and Mixed Meat or Seafood Skewers.

Also available are freshly-baked breads, soup, salads, appetizers, maki, sushi, and desserts.

Available from Monday to Friday, the Sizzling Weekday Lunch is priced at P1,450 net per person.

On Saturdays and Sundays, Misto offers an all-out Lunch Buffet which has an extended range on top of the grilled bestsellers at P1,800 net per person, including select cold beverages and coffee or tea.

For table reservations, visit sedabgcrestaurantreservations.questionpro.com, email dining.bgc@sedahotels.com, or message (0917) 702-4762.