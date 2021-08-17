Photo from Facebook: @MissUniverseMalaysia

MANILA -- Malaysia will not have a representative at the 70th Miss Universe in Israel this December.

In a statement released Tuesday, Miss Universe Malaysia said it was not able to stage a national pageant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting them to skip the international competition.

"Unfortunately, due to the worsening COVID-19 situation which has resulted in limited international and domestic travel, we have been unable to hold our local Miss Universe Malaysia 2021 pageant," it said.

"We have therefore declined the invitation to this year's pageant and regretfully would not be able to hold a local Miss Universe Malaysia pageant this year," it added.

"We wish all delegates the best of luck at the international competition, and look forward to participating again in the near future."

Miss Universe held its 69th edition in Florida last May 16 (May 17 in Manila), with the pageant won by Andrea Meza of Mexico.

The Philippines' representative, Rabiya Mateo, finished in the Top 21. Her successor will be crowned in the next Miss Universe Philippines pageant set on September 25.

