MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and wellness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

INVESTED.PH LAUNCHES FUND TO SUPPORT FRONTLINERS

InvestEd.ph has collaborated with the Johnson & Johnson Foundation to expand its Global Nurse Education Finance Initiative in the Philippines.

The collaboration aims to provide financing to support the education of 800 qualified nursing students over the next five years. In addition, the initiative will introduce a loan forgiveness incentive for nurses that will graduate and work at medical facilities in the Philippines.

The initiative is part of the InvestEd-led Alliance for Future Frontliners, a community of education champions, advocates, and leaders to secure the education of future Filipino medical frontliners.

Johnson & Johnson Foundation provided a grant to InvestEd to create a sustainable education finance program and a revolving education fund. This fund will be used as lending capital to provide concessionary loans to nursing students.

The loans can be used for tuition, allowances, housing and gadget expenses for undergraduate students, licensure exam expenses for graduated nursing students, and upskilling expenses for early-career nurses.

These will follow a Study Now, Pay Later plan, which allows students to finish their studies and begin repayment when they have found work.

LINK BETWEEN DIABETES, MENTAL HEALTH

The pandemic is showing the link between diabetes and mental health, according to experts.

Dr. Erick Mendoza of the Philippine Society of Endocrinology Diabetes and Metabolism (PSEDM) cited how the pandemic may have negatively impacted the mental health of Filipinos living with diabetes, especially with extended movement restrictions forcing people to remain isolated from friends and loved ones.

For his part, PSEDM president Dr. Michael Villa said fluctuating glucose levels and its effects on the body can cause additional distress and discomfort to most Filipinos living with diabetes.

"Changing glucose levels can worsen the state of mental health among Filipinos with diabetes especially because of hormonal and sudden lifestyle changes, even those brought by the COVID-19 pandemic," Villa said.

"Diabetes is not just a disease that affects our sugar levels, it also influences one's sense of self-esteem and worth, impacting a person's outlook and quality of life," he added.

According to Villa, Filipinos with diabetes need support not only in managing their conditions, but also in addressing the condition's impact on their mental and emotional health.

On top of a strong support system, Filipinos living with diabetes can benefit from modern technology to help them effectively manage their conditions.

"One of the ways to help them be at ease is by adopting Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) to monitor their glucose more accurately and in real-time. Real-time data derived from CGM tools help people with diabetes to make more informed choices regarding their food intake, exercise, and other factors involved in diabetes management," Villa said.

"Diabetes can be controlled and managed with the right tools, guidance, and lifestyle change. Better diabetes management practices are key towards better mental health," he ended.

MANILA HEALTHTEK LOWERS PRICE OF RT-PCR TESTS

Manila HealthTek (MTek) is reducing the prices of its reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing at its laboratory in Marikina and remote testing site in Manila from P2,950 to P2,650.

Results will be emailed in 24 hours. For those who need their results in 12 hours, the rate is P3,400.

MTek Labs Station is located at 86 Mayor Gil Fernando Avenue, Sta. Elena, Marikina. Appointment slots are from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. To book an appointment, call (0917) 805-7331.

The remote testing site in Manila is located at Palacio de Manila parking lot at Barangay 699, MH Del Pilar Street in Ermita. Appointment slots are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The number to call to book an appointment is (0917) 122-7250.

MTek's home service remains at P2,950 for a minimum of three persons. Testing outside Metro Manila is accepted for a minimal charge. Discounts are also given to senior citizens and PWDs with valid IDs. To book, call (0917) 162-5531 or (0917) 142-5325, preferably three days before the preferred testing date.

NEW OMRON BLOOD PRODUCTS NOW IN MERCURY DRUG

Handout

Omron Healthcare recently announced that its blood pressure monitoring (BPM) devices are now available in select Mercury Drug stores nationwide.



Omron's newest BPM is the HEM-7156-A, which features 360 degree IntelliWrap Cuff technology. Its preformed fit cuff promises to give accurate readings at any angle and reduces measurement errors at home.

The HEM-7156-A is also equipped with "Intellisense," a standard among all Omron BPMs. This means that the device automatically personalizes the cuff inflation to eliminate pain or discomfort for the wearer during measurement.

The device is also programmed to signal when an individual is suspected to have highly elevated blood pressure through its Hypertension Indicator. It features Pulse Rate and Body Movement Capturing and Irregular Heartbeat Detection, the latter helping to detect abnormal heart beat rhythm for early intervention and treatment of possible cardiovascular diseases. The product package also comes with a universal adapter.

The HEM-7156-A is available in selected Mercury Drug branches nationwide for P4,380. More details are available on Omron's website.

SHOPEE, TAGUIG LGU PROVIDE CARE PACKAGES

E-commerce platform Shopee has teamed up with the local government unit of Taguig City to provide care packages that can encourage more people to get vaccinated and to express gratitude toward frontliners working at the center.

Last July 28 to 30, Shopee rolled out its vaccination center support initiative in Western Bicutan National High School by giving food, water, and health kits from the platform and its partner brands to 1,500 frontliners, staff, and the people getting vaccinated.

SINGLIFE PROMISES NO-FUSS PROTECTION

Handout

Singlife Philippines is promising no-fuss protection by digitizing how customers buy life insurance, making filing of claims and securing of payouts possible with just a few taps on a smartphone.

Since entering the market in October 2020, Singlife Philippines has processed over 600 claims, with policyholders or their dependents getting their benefits almost instantly. These include payouts for COVID-19 test allowances in less than 24 hours, and confinement aids and medical cost reimbursements for severe cases within 3 business days.

Singlife Philippines also promises to grant advanced claim payouts worth up to 3 months of the income lost due to disability or death. Cash benefits are credited directly to the policyholder or beneficiary's GCash wallet or nominated bank account for easier, more convenient access to funds.

SMILE TRAIN EXPANDS CLEFT CARE SERVICES IN PH

Smile Train recently announced the establishment of four Comprehensive Cleft Care (CCC) centers across the Philippines to increase accessibility of treatment to cleft-affected individuals and their families.

Smile Train has launched comprehensive cleft centers at partner hospitals including the Philippine Band of Mercy and Marikina St. Vincent General Hospital in Metro Manila, San Fernandino Hospital in Pampanga, and Mabuhay Deseret Foundation in ARC Hospital in Cebu. At these centers, in addition to surgeries, parents and patients in need can access nutrition counselling and nutrition services, orthodontic treatment, and speech therapy sessions at no cost.

CCC is provided by an interdisciplinary, supportive team of highly trained professionals that typically includes geneticists, nutritionists, surgeons, nurses, speech therapists, ENTs, audiologists, mental health counselors, dentists, and orthodontists, among others.

For more details, visit Smile Train's website and social media pages.