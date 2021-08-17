Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on March 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Filipinos are optimistic about domestic travel this year, according to a survey.

Agoda's "Next Steps to Travel" survey asked 1,102 Filipino adults online from June 10 to 14, 2021.

This was before Metro Manila and other provinces were placed again under enhanced community quarantine due to rising cases of the more infectious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

It showed that 7 out of 10 respondents are looking forward to traveling within the Philippines before the end of the year, with 1 out of 5 expecting unrestricted domestic trips.

Nearly half (47%) of those surveyed acknowledge the resumption of domestic tourism with restrictions. Sixteen percent intend to put travel plans on hold until more Filipinos are vaccinated, with Gen-Z most likely to postpone trips at 20%.

When it comes to international trips, 1 out of 10 Filipinos think that traveling without restrictions is possible before the year ends, while 3 out of 10 believe they can fly out through bubbles and corridors.

According to the survey, almost half of Filipinos (48%) are looking forward to traveling with their immediate family, with 1 out of 5 hoping to combine a trip with their friends.

Solo travel appeals to 14%, with Gen-Z most likely to travel alone. Meanwhile, only 4% of respondents intend to go on a trip with their extended families.

"After a year or so of lockdowns there is optimism that domestic travel will be restriction-free before the year’s end," Enric Casals, Agoda's vice president for partner services in Southeast Asia, said in a statement.

Other findings from the survey include:

- People from Mindanao are most likely to believe that there will be no domestic travel at all (22%), compared to the market average (17%).

- One in every 2 respondents from Luzon think they can travel within the country by the end of the year with restrictions, and 28% for international trips with restrictions.

- Forty-four percent of those surveyed intend to travel within the next four months, 26% plan to go on a trip within the first month, and 8% are determined to hit the road immediately.

- Millennials are most looking forward to traveling with their immediate family at 56%.

- Women are more inclined to travel with their friends more than men, at 23% and 15% respectively.

