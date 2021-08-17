Screengrabs from Miss Supranational 2021 YouTube channel.

Philippine bet Dindi Pajares did not disappoint her fans as she walked on the red carpet of the Miss Supranational 2021 preliminary competition in Poland on Tuesday.

Pajares first wowed the audience and netizens during the swimsuit segment where she flaunted her regal pasarella, donning a two-colored swimwear.

She returned for the evening gown round where she showcased elegance wearing her flowy and sexy long gown.

Last Monday, Pajares announced that she is one of the 10 Miss Supranational 2021 candidates with the most number of online votes.

Other candidates in the top 10 of Supra Fan Vote include Canada, El Salvador, Iceland, Indonesia, Kenya, Peru, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and Venezuela.

Aside from the Supra Fan Vote, Pajares is also part of the Top 10 of Supra Influencer, another pre-pageant competition.

She joined candidates from China, England, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Kenya, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela.





On top of these, the Filipina beauty queen made it to the second round of Supra Chat, where candidates get the opportunity to answer questions from reigning Miss Supranational Anntonia Porsild.

She was the winner in the seventh group, which also included representatives from Ghana, Namibia, Romania, Rwanda, Sweden, Thailand, and England.

Pajares is eyeing the country's second Miss Supranational crown in the coronation night, which is set to be held on August 21. Mutya Datul was the first Filipina to win the title in 2013.

She was designated Miss Supranational Philippines through voting by her fellow Miss World Philippines candidates.

