Dindi Pajares in Top 10 of Miss Supranational fan vote

Dindi Pajares happily announced on Monday that she is one of the 10 Miss Supranational 2021 candidates with the most number of online votes.

In an Instagram post, the Philippine delegate asked her friends and fans to keep voting for her in the Miss Supranational app, which is available on Google Play and App Store, so she can secure a spot in the Top 12.

Other candidates in the Top 10 of Supra Fan Vote include Canada, El Salvador, Iceland, Indonesia, Kenya, Peru, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and Venezuela.

"I'm glad to announce that we are currently included in the Top 10 of Supra Fan Vote. Big thanks to everyone who unceasingly supports me on my journey. I really appreciate it," Pajares said.

"Please continue to vote as much as you can, as each vote counts," she added.

Aside from Supra Fan Vote, Pajares is also part of the Top 10 of Supra Influencer, another pre-pageant competition.

She joins candidates from China, England, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Kenya, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela.

On top of these, the Filipina beauty queen made it to the second round of Supra Chat, where candidates get the opportunity to answer questions from reigning Miss Supranational Anntonia Porsild.

She was the winner in the seventh group, which also included representatives from Ghana, Namibia, Romania, Rwanda, Sweden, Thailand, and England.

Pajares is already in Poland for the Miss Supranational 2021 coronation night, which is set to be held on August 21.

She was designated Miss Supranational Philippines through voting by her fellow Miss World Philippines candidates.